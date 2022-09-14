Kearney High sweeps Columbus; Anderson credits team focus

KEARNEY — Kearney volleyball continued positive momentum in its first matchup since Saturday’s invitational, sweeping Columbus at home Tuesday night.

Kearney head coach Theisen Anderson credited the sweep to the increased emphasis on focus in practice.

“That’s been our key for the past three weeks is staying aggressive and staying intense,” Anderson said. “I’ve been pushing them in practice really hard and it’s finally paying off.”

In practice, Anderson has preached accountability to foster the mindset.

“If we’re not staying aggressive, there’s a consequence. If we’re not hustling, there’s a consequence,” Anderson said. “They learned how to compete hard in games.”

The three sets followed similar patterns, being tight competitions early before Kearney started pulling away in the middle and putting the nail in the coffin during the end.

The first set was competitive for the longest with Kearney clinging on to a 15-13 lead. Then the Bearcats went on a 7-2 run to go ahead 22-15, eventually taking the set 25-16.

During the second set, the Discoverers started with a 4-1 run, but Kearney soon took full control. After the match was tied at 7, a 13-4 run flipped the momentum squarely in the Bearcats’ favor. Kearney won the second set the same as the first, with a 25-16 final.

Another big run swung momentum in the third, with a 7-3 run that extended the lead to seven being the difference. A late rally was not enough to turn the tide, as Kearney completed the sweep with a 25-19 set three win.

“We stayed the course, we stayed aggressive, we didn’t have a weak rotation,” Anderson said. “We didn’t care how much we were up, we were going to stay aggressive and that’s what we did.”

The win was notable for no one player separating themselves from the team statistically.

“We had equal distribution from our setter to all the hitters,” Anderson said. “We’ve been focused on pushing the middles on offense more and Sophie Vanderbeek had a great offensive game tonight. That’s credit to our passing as well”

Going forward, Anderson thinks staying as focused as the team was tonight can lead to staying competitive with any opponent that comes their way.

Kearney next faces Grand Island on Thursday.