Kearney High softball team sweeps GINW

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School softball team got back in action and back on the winning side Friday sweeping a doubleheader from Grand Island Northwest, 4-2 and 12-1, at Patriot Park.
The games were rescheduled from earlier in the year because of COVID-19 issues with the Vikings. The games also were moved from Grand Island to Kearney but with Kearney taking the visitors’ turn at bat.
In the first game, Kearney scored two in the top of the seventh to get the victory. Each team had six hits, but Northwest committed four errors to Kearney’s two.
Marisa Chamberlin’s two-out double in the sixth plated Abby Heins and Bella Molina with the winning runs. Heins was 2 for 4 at the plate, while Chamberlin was 2 for 3. Ella Kuger hit a solo home run in the second inning.
Haley Becker was the winning pitcher in relief of Chamberlin. Becker pitched the last two innings.
In the second game, Kearney (9-5) blasted 16 hits with Chamberlin and Molina hitting home runs, Heins and Sophi Junker connecting for triples with Chamberlin and Heins hitting doubles.
Chamberlin was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Molina was 3 for 5 with three RBI and Junker was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Becker got the pitching victory, striking out four and scattering six hits over seven innings.
