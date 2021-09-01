Kearney High softball swept by Grand Island Northwest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During Game 2, the hits were there, but so were the errors. Kearney didn’t get going until the bottom third when they tied the game at 2-2 after an RBI single from Reva Nieveen. The Bercats added one more run in the next inning on a single by Adyn McCaslin.

While shutting out Kearney in the final three innings, Northwest collected eight runs in its last three to pull away.

“You have to give credit to Northwest. They are a really aggressive team. They run the bases well, and they are fast. So when they press like that, it’s bound to work in their favor,” Jacobitz said. “We had them where we wanted them toward the end of (Game 1) before the extra inning. Like I said, kudos to them. They did the right things, and they were fast and just came out on top.”

Kelsey Choplin started both games at pitcher for Kearney. During Game 1, she pitched all eight innings and struck out four. During Game 2, she only had one strikeout and allowed seven runs off nine hits, four errors and two walks. Haidyn Skeen and Hannah Wulf relived for her after Choplin lasted 4 1/3 innings.

“She’s a rockstar and a battler,” Jaconitz said of Choplin. “She’s giving out all she has, and she is keeping us in games, and that’s all you could ask from your senior.”