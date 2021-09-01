Kearney High softball swept by Grand Island Northwest

By PETER HOLLAND JR
Hub Sports Writer
KEARNEY — As the Kearney High softball season reached 10 games, the Bearcats remained in a losing slump at Patriot Park.
Missing some key starters due to injuries, the Bearcats were swept by Grand Island Northwest 3-1 and 11-3 on Tuesday, dropping them to 2-8 on the season.
“Our message to them is to keep their heads strong, to keep battling,” Kearney coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “We have a lot of things we weren’t sure of at the beginning of the year that we’re trying to figure out. Another thing is that we need to get healthy. “
Kearney was in a tale of two identities in their doubleheader with Northwest. During Game 1, the Bearcats struggled with their hitting, but the defense kept it competitive. Both teams went scoreless through the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Kearney loaded up the bases but couldn’t score.
In the eighth, the Vikings got going quickly and collected three runs. Kearney’s Kaylee Harsh answered with an RBI double giving Kearney’s first run in the bottom eighth, but that was all the Bearcats could get.
Northwest’s Ava Laurent dominated the game, striking out 13.
“First game was tough,” Jacobitz said. “They battled hard and battled well. We were right there. ... It just seems to be the tale of the season of we being so close on a lot of things, and we just have to keep working and get things figured out.”
During Game 2, the hits were there, but so were the errors. Kearney didn’t get going until the bottom third when they tied the game at 2-2 after an RBI single from Reva Nieveen. The Bercats added one more run in the next inning on a single by Adyn McCaslin.
While shutting out Kearney in the final three innings, Northwest collected eight runs in its last three to pull away.
“You have to give credit to Northwest. They are a really aggressive team. They run the bases well, and they are fast. So when they press like that, it’s bound to work in their favor,” Jacobitz said. “We had them where we wanted them toward the end of (Game 1) before the extra inning. Like I said, kudos to them. They did the right things, and they were fast and just came out on top.”
Kelsey Choplin started both games at pitcher for Kearney. During Game 1, she pitched all eight innings and struck out four. During Game 2, she only had one strikeout and allowed seven runs off nine hits, four errors and two walks. Haidyn Skeen and Hannah Wulf relived for her after Choplin lasted 4 1/3 innings.
“She’s a rockstar and a battler,” Jaconitz said of Choplin. “She’s giving out all she has, and she is keeping us in games, and that’s all you could ask from your senior.”
Kearney will be back on the road to face Lincoln High at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Doris Bair Softball Complex.
Stars go 1-1 at GICC
Kearney Catholic split a pair of games at the Grand Island Central Catholic triangular, beating Minden 10-0 but losing to the hosts, 10-2.
Kearney Catholic led GICC 2-1 after 2 1/2 innings, but GICC scored four in the bottom of the third and five in the fourth to pull away.
The Stars (9-2) 10-runned Minden in three innings, scoring six in the first to set the tone. Kami Kaskie went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Liv Nore had an RBI triple. Kaski was the winning pitcher. She and starter Bralen Biddlecome gave up one hit each.