Kearney High softball splits pair with Rockets

LINCOLN — The Kearney High softball team split a doubleheader with Lincoln Northeast on Wednesday, winning the opener 17-7 before losing the second game 6-4.

Game 1 was an offensive explosion as the Bearcats had 24 hits but still needed to score seven runs in the sixth to end the game on the mercy rule.

Ella Kugler and Bella Molina hits two home runs apiece and Haidyn Skeen added a solo home run.

Kugler was 3 for 5 with seven RBIs while Molina was 3 for 5 with four RBIs. Skeen went 5 for 5.

Also for Kearney (1-3), Kaylee Harsh had four hits. Addy Hunt and Brooklyn Amend had three.

Skeen was the winning pitcher.

In the second game, Kelsey Choplin struck out 10 while Molina and Kugler hit home runs but it wasn’t enough as Lincoln Northeast rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Kearney scored one in the first inning and added two more in its half of the sixth to go ahead 3-0.

After the Rockets rallied, Kearney added a run in the seventh and loaded the bases with one out. But a pair of strikeouts ended the game.

Kearney is at home tonight playing Fremont beginning at 5 p.m. at Patriot Park.