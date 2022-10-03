Kearney High softball finishes 7th in Heartland Conference tourney

COLUMBUS —Kearney High went 2-2 in the Heartland Conference softball tournament Saturday, finishing seventh place in the overall event.

Kearney defeated Pius X and Lincoln North Star, but fell to Lincoln Southwest and Fremont in shutout losses, with Southwest throwing a no-hitter.

Kearney defeated Pius X in its opening game, winning 6-5. The Bearcats had a massive 12-5 hit advantage, but were still playing from behind for most of the game after a 5-run first inning for the Thunderbolts. Kearney committed three errors in the game, all in that first inning.

The Bearcats stormed back in the fifth with a five-run inning of their own. All runs came with two outs in the inning on clutch hits. Kami Kaskie drove in two on a single, and Brooklyn Amend cleared the bases on a tying triple.

In the top of the sixth, Kelsey Hatcher drove in the go-ahead run to claim the tournament-opening victory.

Hannah Wulf got the win in the opening game, pitching all six innings with zero earned runs.

Kearney then had a performance it’d like to forget in the 10-0 loss to Lincoln Southwest in four innings. The Bearcats had no hits and four errors in the game. Taylor Coleman struck out six for Southwest and walked four.

The Bearcats then dropped a low-scoring affair to Fremont, losing 3-0. The game went scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning, where Ella Cooper’s triple sealed the game for the Tigers.

Fremont only had three hits in the game, with Kearney notching just two.

Cooper was the start on the mound for Fremont, striking out 11 in her six innings. Adyn McCaslin also had a solid pitching performance, throwing 5.2 innings and surrendering just five baserunners.

Kearney ended the tournament on a high note with a 6-4 defeat of North Star. Kearney led the entire game, and had 6 RBIs in the game.

Kaskie led the team with 3 RBIs, driving them in on doubles in the first and fourth innings. Hatcher also starred offensively, hitting a triple with two outs to spark the two-run fourth inning.

Wulf and Lauren Schmeits were the winning pitchers for Kearney, with Wulf pitching the first four innings and Schmeits pitching the last two in relief.

After the tournament, the Bearcats finish the season with a 8-31 record.