Kearney High soccer teams claim shutout wins at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — A string of second-half goals sparked the Kearney High soccer teams to victories over North Platte on Wednesday at Bauer Field in North Platte.

The Bearcat boys improved to 3-1 with a 3-0 victory. James Dakan scored the first goal about seven minutes into the game, lifting a shot over the head of North Platte goal keeper Jaden Dike as Dike slid to block it.

“They came out physical and aggressive, and we struggled at times handling it and kind of adjusting to the momentum that they were bringing,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said.

Kearney stayed in control through the first part of the second half as well. The Bearcats put the game away with two quick goals about two minutes apart. Ryland Garrett scored on a free kick just outside the North Platte box, and Joseph Gihon buried the ball after it rebounded off Dike’s save attempt.

“Kearney’s a good team, and they’re always going to have things figured out on set pieces,” Whitney said. “They know how to get numbers into the box and they kind of muscled their way in on a few of those.”

Kearney goalie Conner Hibberd was credited with four saves.

Garner scores twice in KHS girls win over Bulldogs