Kearney High soccer teams claim shutout wins at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE — A string of second-half goals sparked the Kearney High soccer teams to victories over North Platte on Wednesday at Bauer Field in North Platte.
The Bearcat boys improved to 3-1 with a 3-0 victory. James Dakan scored the first goal about seven minutes into the game, lifting a shot over the head of North Platte goal keeper Jaden Dike as Dike slid to block it.
“They came out physical and aggressive, and we struggled at times handling it and kind of adjusting to the momentum that they were bringing,” North Platte coach Danny Whitney said.
Kearney stayed in control through the first part of the second half as well. The Bearcats put the game away with two quick goals about two minutes apart. Ryland Garrett scored on a free kick just outside the North Platte box, and Joseph Gihon buried the ball after it rebounded off Dike’s save attempt.
“Kearney’s a good team, and they’re always going to have things figured out on set pieces,” Whitney said. “They know how to get numbers into the box and they kind of muscled their way in on a few of those.”
Kearney goalie Conner Hibberd was credited with four saves.
Garner scores twice in KHS girls win over Bulldogs
Kearney also won the girls game 3-0 to improve to 3-2. For the first half, North Platte and Kearney were even on just about everything. Both teams had plenty of chances to score, but neither found the back of the net.
When Kearney’s Kierstynn Garner sped past the North Platte defense on a through ball in the second half and scored on a one-on-one with Bulldogs’ goalie Abby Orr, the game changed.
“They’re a very experienced team, and I think they showed that on the field today,” coach Sarah Kaminski said. “Their passing game was better than ours today and they were finding feet better than we were.”
Keanrey followed Garner’s first goal with a goal by Gracie Perez with 16:19 left in the game. Kearney’s final goal came with 3:50 left when Garner’s well-placed shot got past Orr.
Kearney goalie Alivia Schade made four saves.