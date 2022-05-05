 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney High soccer ends season in loss to Omaha Westside

OMAHA — Omaha Westside claimed a berth in the state tournament by beating Kearney 3-1 Wednesday afternoon in the A-6 District final in Omaha.

The Warriors (12-4) built a 3-0 lead before Kearney’s Nolan Brinigar scored in the 55th minute, taking a pass from Ryland Garrett.

Luke Van Belle gave Westside a 1-0 lead with a goal at the 10-minute mark. The Warriors didn’t score again until the second half when Tristan Alvano and Isiah Valenzuela found the back of the net.

Kearney finished the year with an 11-4 record.

