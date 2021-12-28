Kearney High shuts down Fremont in first round of HAC Tournament

KEARNEY — The Kearney High boys basketball is well-rested, healthy and ready to make a statement in the Heartland America Tournament.
The Bearcats are off to a good start.
While from an offensive standpoint, Kearney put up big numbers against Fremont in the opening round of the HAC tournament. However, it was their defense that clinched a 77-36 victory over the Tigers. Now at 4-3, Kearney advances to the second round.
Four of Kearney’s five starters finished in double figures. Leading the way was their sharp-shooter, Jack Mundorf as he finished with 16 points. Most of his points were from behind the arc as he knocked down three treys in the win over the Tigers. Parker Wise added 12, and Jack Dahlgren had 11 points. Bearcats coach Drake Beranek believed the pressure defense put themselves in transition for scoring runs.
“Their defense is kind of scrambly,” Beranek said. “I feel like we could get by with a lot of guys in one or two passes. That’s not always the best decision. It’s better to move it a few different times and then start attacking and getting after it, but I thought we were driving and getting a little impatient when we were attacking in the first half. “
Will Vanderbeek returned to the starting lineup after being sidelined for three weeks due to an ankle injury. Despite working his way back to full strength, his presence was felt as the 6-foot-6 senior dropped 15 points and seven rebounds.
“(He) was just a little bit sluggish and slowly moving for a little bit, but that’s to be expected coming off as long of a break as he came off of,” Beranek said.” He walked through today ... since he got hurt. I thought from where he was to when we were working with him today, he performed pretty well. We just have to continue to have that offensive pace, be good and fast when he is in there. “
The Bearcats had an early double-digit lead at 14-4 after going on 4-0 run led by the transition from Wise and Dahlgren. Fremont caught up to Kearney with five straight points before Vanderbeek hit a three-pointer on the top of the key to end the first quarter, 17-9. As the Bearcats led 41-25 at halftime, the Bearcats couldn’t be stopped in the second half while outscoring the Tigers 36-11 and holding them to just two points in the fourth quarter. For Beranek, it was winning the possession battle while making defensive stops in the second half.
“We just got back and played a little bit more solid defensively - I think was a part of it,” Beranek said. “They were kind of getting out in transition on us and our pressures. We were giving them easy baskets in the first half, and then also I thought we played a really good possession with a minute to go in the second half where we clicked it, clicked it, clicked it, and then Dahlgren’s three from the corner - I think kind of snowballed it. “
With momentum on their side, the Bearcats will be put to the test when they face Lincoln Pius X High School in the next round. Beranek challenges his Bearcats to get a quality win against Pius X.
“We want guys who are hungry for an opportunity to be in big games and win in big games, and that’s how this will be,” Beranek said. “This Pius team could be the best team in the HAC, that is No. 3, and so we’re going to get them in the second round.”