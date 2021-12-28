Kearney High shuts down Fremont in first round of HAC Tournament

“(He) was just a little bit sluggish and slowly moving for a little bit, but that’s to be expected coming off as long of a break as he came off of,” Beranek said.” He walked through today ... since he got hurt. I thought from where he was to when we were working with him today, he performed pretty well. We just have to continue to have that offensive pace, be good and fast when he is in there. “

The Bearcats had an early double-digit lead at 14-4 after going on 4-0 run led by the transition from Wise and Dahlgren. Fremont caught up to Kearney with five straight points before Vanderbeek hit a three-pointer on the top of the key to end the first quarter, 17-9. As the Bearcats led 41-25 at halftime, the Bearcats couldn’t be stopped in the second half while outscoring the Tigers 36-11 and holding them to just two points in the fourth quarter. For Beranek, it was winning the possession battle while making defensive stops in the second half.