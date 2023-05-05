KEARNEY — Kearney High finished second to Lincoln Southeast in a tennis triangular Thursday at Harmon Park.

The Knights won 10 matches during the day while Kearney won eight. Lincoln Northeast was shut out.

Kearney's No. 2 and No. 3 singles players, Emilee Anderson and Adyn McCaslin went 2-0 in their matches.

Emma Heacock at No. 1 singles and the doubles teams of Cecilia Henning/Malory Eklund, Hannah Wulf/Breck Homes and Claire Gangwish/Emily Larsen went 1-1.

"Today we showcased the depth we have on our team," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "Emilee did a great job of hitting nice depth on her shots with topspin. She was able to force her opponents into quite a few errors. Emilee did a nice job of choosing when to attack her opponent or where to place her passing shots.

"Adyn did an awesome job of adjusting her strategy in the middle of the match. Adyn turned a tight match with Lincoln Southeast into an 8-4 win. Adyn really figured out how to attack her opponent and force errors out of them."