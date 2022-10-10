Kearney High second in Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament

LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

Lincoln East, bidding to become the first team in state history to go undefeated at all four divisions, scored 120 points to Kearney's 80. Lincoln Southeast also scored 80 points but Kearney claimed the runner-up trophy based on the winning percentage in games played.

"The difference was the four matches we lost were all super close," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles both lost in third-set tiebreakers. We were also able to win our matches with convincing margins that really boosted our percentage."

Kearney's Asher Saulsbury finished second at No. 1 singles while Huston Cochran was third at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond finished in third place. Fisher Bonk and Drew Welch took fifth at No. 2 doubles.

Team Scores: Lincoln East 120, Kearney 80, Lincoln Southeast 80, Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Pius 55, Norfolk 35, Lincoln North Star 33, Grand Island 28, Columbus 27, Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 11