Kearney High School graduate Josh Gable signs with CFL’s Edmonton Elks

KEARNEY — Kearney High School graduate Josh Gable has signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

Gable, a soccer/football standout for the Bearcats, has had several tryouts with NFL franchises and has posted viral videos of kicking trick shots. He was on the New England Patriots’ practice roster in 2019.

Most recently, Gable kicked for the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League where he is this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a game-winning 33-yard field goal for the Pirates, who are the defending IFL champions.

Gable is scheduled to report to the Elks’ training camp on May 9.