Kearney High School girls seek first winning record under Kyle Fletcher

KEARNEY — The record might not show it but head coach Kyle Fletcher has seen the progress of the Kearney High School girls basketball team.

As Fletcher enters his third season with the Bearcats, he expects the team to take another step forward with a young group that has more athleticism than they have size.

The Bearcats went 10-11, which was twice the improvement from the season before in his first year. However, the Bearcats suffered some losses as they must replace Lily Novacek, Sidney Province and Aspen Rusher. Caleigh Hatcher, at 6-foot-1, expects to be a dominant presence in the frontcourt. They also have sophomore Haidyn Skeen, who could also provide more size for Kearney. Outside of that, it could be an adjustment for this young, Bearcat team that only has two seniors on their roster.

“We lost a lot of size, so I definitely think it’s going to be a different type of game this year,” Hatcher said.

The Bearcats expect to be faster and explosive than they were, as Kierstyn Garner best describes this group. Garner, one of two returning seniors in the starting lineup, also expects the defense to be the strength for the Bearcats.