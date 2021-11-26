Kearney High School girls seek first winning record under Kyle Fletcher

KEARNEY — The record might not show it but head coach Kyle Fletcher has seen the progress of the Kearney High School girls basketball team.
As Fletcher enters his third season with the Bearcats, he expects the team to take another step forward with a young group that has more athleticism than they have size.
The Bearcats went 10-11, which was twice the improvement from the season before in his first year. However, the Bearcats suffered some losses as they must replace Lily Novacek, Sidney Province and Aspen Rusher. Caleigh Hatcher, at 6-foot-1, expects to be a dominant presence in the frontcourt. They also have sophomore Haidyn Skeen, who could also provide more size for Kearney. Outside of that, it could be an adjustment for this young, Bearcat team that only has two seniors on their roster.
“We lost a lot of size, so I definitely think it’s going to be a different type of game this year,” Hatcher said.
The Bearcats expect to be faster and explosive than they were, as Kierstyn Garner best describes this group. Garner, one of two returning seniors in the starting lineup, also expects the defense to be the strength for the Bearcats.
“We do have a lot of speed,” Garner said. “We should gain a lot in that area. Our defense is going to be good and getting up the court will be good, so it’s exciting,”
While depth might seem to be a concern, Fletcher sees it differently.
He is pleased with the progression from his younger group that is expected to step in the varsity role and has no concerns about throwing them in the mix with the upperclassmen.
“I’ve been impressed that we have more depth ...” Fletcher said. “... We’re pleasantly surprised. If they continue to grow and help us out, we’re going to throw them out there.”
Fletcher mentioned that his Bearcats competed against seven of the eight state tournament teams last season and had to compete night in and night out during the regular season.
“It’s Class A, you don’t get many nights off,” Fletcher said. “We know that we will play against some really good competition. We don’t look too far past game one, game two, but we control who we are.”
The Bearcats will start the season off at home against Bellevue East in the opening round of the Early Bird Classic Basketball Tournament on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.