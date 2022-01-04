Kearney High School girls improve to 6-3 with victory in Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Tatum Rusher scored 15 points and six other Bearcats put points on the board as Kearney High defeated Garden City, Kan., 36-21, Monday evening at Garden City.

The Bearcats took control early by building a 23-15 halftime lead.

With the victory, Kearney improved to 6-3 on the season. Garden City fell to 0-7.

For the Bearcats, this was the first of four games this week.

The Bearcats are back in action Thursday at North Platte. They then travel to Linocln Southeast on Friday before playing York at home in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.

The York game, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m., is the last of eight games Saturday at Kearney High.