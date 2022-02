LINCOLN — Kearney High’s Ben Knoell finished fourth Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Conference diving competition.

David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X took first place with an 11-dive mark of 44.8.9 points. Jack Haeffner of Lincoln Northeast was second (411.4).

Knoell turned in his best score of the year (402.05).

Also for Kearney, Reed Cady placed 11th (233.35) and Austin Smith was 13th (223.45).