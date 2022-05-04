Kearney High relay takes first at Heartland conference meet; area track roundup

NORFOLK — Kearney High boys finished third and the Bearcat girls were seventh in the Heartland Athletic Conference track and field championships Tuesday in Norfolk.

Fremont won the boys division with 119 points. Lincoln East was second with 88 points with Kearney four points farther back.

The Bearcats’ only gold-medals went to the 4x100-meter relay team of Rian Green, Kaden Miller, Zander Reuling and Mathie Dompko, who posted a time of 43.0 seconds.

Silver medalists for the Bearcats were Jack Dahlgren in the 110-meter high hurdles (15.17) and Miller in the 200 (22.40). Zack Watson added a third-place finish in the pole vault (13-6).

In the girls’ competition, Lincoln Southwest set the pace with 147.5. points. Fremont was second with 124 and Kearney was fifth with 62 points.

The Bearcats’ Avery Franzen finished second in the shot put (40-4) while Izzy Rich was third in the triple jump (35-3 1/2).

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC

at Norfolk

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Fremont 119. 2, Lincoln East 88. 3, Kearney 84. 4, Lincoln Southwest 83. 5, Lincoln Pius X 74. 6, Lincoln North Star 53.5. 7, Norfolk 44. 8, Lincoln High 30.5. 9, Columbus 28. 9, Lincoln Southeast 28. 11, Grand Island 24. 12, Northeast 7.

Event Winners — 100: Malachi Coleman, LE, 10.94. 200: Micah Moore, FRE, 22.33. 400: Tyson Baker, FRE, 49.66. 800: Thomas Greisen, LPX, 1:54.45. 1,600: Carter Waters, FRE, 4:21.95. 3,200: Issac Ochoa, NOR, 9:28.11. 110HH: Javon Lenny, LHS, 14.75. 300IH: JP Mattern, LPX, 39.37. 4x100: Keareny (Rian Green, Kaden Miller, Zander Reuling, Mathieu Dompko) 43.00. 4x400: Lincoln Pius X 3:27.11. 4x800: Fremont 8:10.66. Pole Vault: Drew Sellon, FRE, 15-0. High Jump: Hayden Bruman, GI, 6-3. Long Jump: Reece Grossrode, LPX, 22-6. Triple Jump: Grossrode 47-10. Shot Put: Sam Cappos, LE, 61-4. Discus: Cappos 181-4.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, Lincoln Southwest 147.5. 2, Fremont 124. 3, Lincoln East 84. 4, Lincoln Pius X 71.5. 5, Kearney 62. 6, Lincoln High 34. 7, Lincoln North Star 33. 7, Grand Island 33. 9, Lincoln Southeast 23. 10, Columbus 21. 11, Norfolk 20. 12, Lincoln Northeast 12.

Event Winners — 100: Dajaz Defrand, LHS, 11.98. 200: Tania Gleason, FRE, 26.35. 400: Lucy Dillon, FRE, 57.82. 800: Dillon 2:18.52. 1,600: Brianna Rinn, LSW, 4:54.74. 3.200: Abby Deutsch, LSW, 11:39.74. 100HH: Kate Campos, LPX, 14.19. 300LH: Campos 43.10. 4x100: Lincoln High 48.36. 4x400: Fremont 4:04.80. 4x800: Lincoln Southwest 9:20.94. High Jump: Tasia Sadler, LNE, 5-3. Pole Vault: Hailey Newill, FRE, 11-6. Long Jump: Keatyn Musiel, LE, 17-7. Triple Jump: Cassidy Hinken, GI, 36-2 3/4. Shot Put: Kinsley Raguland, LNS, 41-0. Discus: Hadeley Dowty, FRE, 126-6.

SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE

at Gothenburg

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, McCook 125. 2, Broken Bow 117. 3, Ainsworth 66. 4, Gothenburg 59. 5, Minden 55. 6, Cozad 52. 7, Ogallala 42. 8, Valentine 11.

Event Winners — 100: Qwentin Coble, BB, 11.05. 200: Coble 22.76. 400: Konner Verbeck, MIN, 51.35. 800: Verbeck 2:05.61. 1,600: Carter Harsin, MIN, 4:44.52. 3,200: Ty Schlueter, AIN, 10:02.30. 110HH: Cameron Zink, OG, 15.64. 300IH: Zink 41.38. 4x100: McCook 43.61. 4x400: Gothenburg 3:34.54. 4x800: McCook 8:33.59. Shot Put: Jaden Cervantes, COZ, 51-5. Discus: Carter Nelson, AIN, 152-2 1/4. High Jump: Carter Nelson, AIN, 6-2. Pole Vault: Branson McDonald, MC, 14-2. Long Jump: Evan Mai, MC, 20-9. Triple Jump: Alex Messinger, MC, 43-3 1/2.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, McCook 139. 2, Ogallala 69. 3, Broken Bow 63. 4, Minden 59.5. 5, Valentine 56. 6, Gothenburg 53. 7, Ainsworth 47. 8, Cozad 39.5.

Event Winners — 100: Makaia Baker, COZ, 12.93. 200: Baker 26.59. 400: Shawna Wilkinson, MC, 1:00.08. 800: Wilkinson MC, 2;25.72. 1,600: Lindee Henning, OG, 5:39.84. 3,200: Henning 11:57.41. 100HH: Emma Dutton, MC, 15.65. 300LH: Dutton 47.88. 4x100: McCook 51.66. 4x400: McCook 4:13.00. 4x800: McCook 10:07.56. Shot Put: Kaitlyn Nelson, AIN, 40-8. Discus: Madison Smith, GO, 135-1 1/2. High Jump: Kailee Kellum, VAL, 5-2. Pole Vault: Hannah Crow, MC, 9-10. Long Jump: Kellum 16-5. Triple Jump: Eden Raymond, AIN, 33-7.

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE

BOYS

Team Scores — 1, Shelton 150. 2, Kenesaw 111. 3, Blue Hill 67. 4, Lawrence-Nelson 42. 5, Franklin 41.5. 6, Harvard 39. 7, Red Cloud 32. 8, Deshler 30.5. 9, Silver Lake 14.

Event Winners — 100: Trey Kennedy, KEN, 11.38. 200: Zavier Marburger, HAR, 23.75. 400: MJ Coffey, BH, 54.43. 800: Christian Bly, SH, 2:12.66. 1,600: Logan Menke, LN, 5:04.88. 3,200: Steven Snyder, SH, 11:03.16. 110HH: Carson McCleary, RC, 17.08. 300IH: Tyson Denkert, KEN, 42.47. 4x100: Shelton (Sam Morales, Riley Bombeck, Kellen Gegg, Zach Myers) 46.53. 4x400: Blue Hill 3:44.51. 4x800: Lawrence-Nelson 9:02.51. Shot Put: Kennedy 47-7 1/2. Discus: Eli Jensen, KEN, 154-5. High Jump: Zach Myers, SH, 6-0. Pole Vault: Zayden Wilsey, FR, 11-0. Long Jump: Denkert 20-10. Triple Jump: Denkert 41-0 1/2.

GIRLS

Team Scores — 1, Deshler 117. 2, Kenesaw 92. 3, Lawrence-Nelson 83. 4, Shelton 71. 5, Silver Lake 58. 6, Blue Hill 48. 7, Red Cloud 27. 8, Franklin 20. 9, Harvard 11.

Event Winners — 100: Avery Fangmeyer, RC, 13.95. 200: Cassidy Gallagher, KEN, 27.53. 400: Jacilyne Peterson, DES, 1:04.07. 800: Lacy Schmidt, DES, 2:33.94. 1,600: Schmidt 6:11.81. 3,200: Mayte Meza, SH, 13:52.89. 100HH: Emma Epley, LN, 16.44. 300LH: Georgi tenBensel, SL, 48.82. 4x100: Blue Hill 55.97. 4x400: Deshler 4:28.61. 4x800: Kenesaw 11:43.90. Shot Put: Emmilly Berglund, SH, 38-5. Discus: Berglund 125-11 1/2. High Jump: Tierra Schardt, DES, 4-6. Pole Vault: Jacilyne Peterson, DES, 8-6. Long Jump: Gallagher 16-5 1/2. Triple Jump: Gallagher 34-9.