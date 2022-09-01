Kearney High ready to show improvement against Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High notched a huge victory over Lincoln East in its opening game and returns home Friday to keep the momentum going against Fremont.

In its season opener, the Bearcats saw success with a simple game plan, and not beating themselves with preventable mistakes. KHS head coach Brandon Cool still saw room for improvement, which he has focused his attention on correcting this week.

“We have to do a better job of establishing the run, moving the chains and getting first downs,” he said. “We have to find ways to hit the open receiver, fitting certain gaps in the run game defensively and covering special teams.”

To improve these areas, Cool has stressed the fundamentals, and increased the amount of reps in special teams situations. Other areas and little things, Cool believes, will come with game experience, as his fresh-faced squad has more live games to draw from.

Game experience builds an advantage for teams, one that Fremont will have coming into Friday. The Tigers have played two games so far in the season, and are led by a group of seniors.

In its opening Week 0 game, Fremont came up just short against Columbus after quarterback Hudson Cummings’ last-second scramble fell a mere yard short of the end zone in the 28-21 loss.

Fremont fell off in the second half of its 35-19 loss to Papillion-LaVista South, but Cummings still had a great showing with 321 total yards and two touchdowns.

“They’ve made two weeks of adjustments, they’re ahead of the game practice-wise,” Cool said. “They’re starting to figure out what their identity is on offense and defense so they for sure have a little bit of an advantage going into this football game.”

Cummings is the vocal point of the offense, as the 200-pound quarterback is an equally capable runner and passer, with an emphasis on the quarterback run game. On the line, the Tigers have impressive size on offense and defense.

To counter this, the Bearcats look to keep the offense off-balance with different looks and use their speed on the line to counteract Fremont's size. Stopping the quarterback run is a major key, with multiple defenders focusing on it and swarming before he gets going.

While the team is keying on the quarterback run, Cool said they have to be vigilant to not give up a big play on a play-action pass.

Defensively, the Tigers run a 4-3 scheme, the first Kearney will see this year after East came out in a 3-4 base.

“As usual we’re going to try to give our opponents a lot of different looks with formations, movements and shifts,” Cool said. “Hopefully finding an overload on one side or the other.”

With that mindset in front, Kearney is hoping to come out strong in its first home game.

“We look forward to playing in front of our home crowd, our Rowdies,” Cool said. “I think the kids are excited about getting their blue jerseys on Friday night.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at UNK's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.