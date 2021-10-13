Kearney High places 11th at state; Holdrege's Jacobsen takes 11th in Class C

NORFOLK — Kearney High finished 11th Tuesday at the Nebraska High School Class A Girls Golf Championships in Norfolk.

The Bearcats shot a 375 on Thursday for a two-day team total of 743. KHS finished 11 strokes behind 10th-place Norfolk but 17 strokes ahead of 12th-place Columbus.

Lincoln Southwest claimed the title with a 627 team score while Lincoln East was second at 652 and Millard North finished third at 653.

Individually for Kearney, senior Hannah Lydiatt tied for 25th place after rounds of 88 and 85 for a 173. Senior Sydney Peterson was 10 strokes back followed by senior Alexa Mahalek (188), freshman Olivia James (199) and sophomore Addison Peterson (201).

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the individual medalist, shooting a state tournament record 8-under par over 36 holes.

CLASS C at Columbus

Holdrege junior Ella Jacobson was the top individual placer from the Hub Territory, shooting a 36-hole score of 179 to place 11th.

Kearney Catholic junior Madie Waggoner finished in a tie for 22nd with a 190 while Ravenna sophomore Sarah McKeon shot a 194 and was tied for 25th. Minden sophomore Callie Whitten shot a 195 and placed 27th.

Broken Bow repeated as the team champion, shooting a 719. Columbus Scotus, the first-round leader, finished a distant second, posting a 745.