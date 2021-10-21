Kearney High needs win over Omaha Northwest to make playoffs

OMAHA — Win, and you’re in. It is as simple as that as coach Brandon Cool put it to his Kearney High football team.

In the season finale of the 2021 regular season, the Bearcats not only want to end their season on a positive note but they also want to secure a spot in the state playoffs as they take on Omaha Northwest.

“I like the kids’ attitude right now, and we’re going to gather up all those experiences from the first eight games and go compete like crazy in Omaha Friday night,” Cool said.

The Bearcats (3-5 ) are coming off a 21-7 loss to Elkhorn South last week. As desperate calls for desperate measures, the Bearcats still need a road win as they are 0-3 away from home this year. Kearney won’t underestimate Northwest despite having only one win this season. For Cool, any road game in the Omaha area is always crucial.

“Anytime you go to Omaha when you put on the first snap, you got to be ready to rock-and-roll,” Cool said. “Omaha Northwest is always difficult to play on the road. It’s one of those things where we need to be concerned about ourselves and try to get everything going in the right direction when the playoffs start next week.”