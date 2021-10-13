Kearney High looking for top finishes at state tennis

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team has enjoyed one of its best-ever seasons, going undefeated in duals and posting some of its highest finishes in larger meets.

With the state tournament Thursday and Friday at Omaha, the Bearcats hope to finish the year in style.

Based on their state tournament seeds, they’ll get that opportunity.

“This team is one of the better teams I’ve had, results-wise,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We’ve really competed and played top-notch teams week in and week out. Hopefully that schedule and seeing that competition will have us ready to play well.”

In all four divisions, Kearney has an entry seeded in the Top 10, led by the No. 2 doubles team of Quinten Shaffer and Andy Vu, who are seeded second after going 31-6 this season.

“I think they’re peaking at the right time,” Saulsbury said. “Things are starting to click for them. They’re jelling and doing the right things they need to do in doubles.”

Asher Saulsbury (26-7), the third seed at No. 1 singles, likewise is finishing the year strong.

“He beat the No 4 seed last week 6-0, 6-1 or 6-1, 6-0, and beat him again Friday,” Troy Saulsbury said.