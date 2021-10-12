Kearney High in 11th place after first day at state golf

NORFOLK — Kearney High emerged in 11th place after the first round at the Class A Nebraska High School Girls Golf Tournament in Norfolk.

The Bearcats posted a four-player team score of 371, while Lincoln Southwest, who set a district tournament record last week at Awarii Dunes Golf Course, led the field with a 309 score.

The two-day tournament concludes with another round today.

Individually, Kearney High’s Hannah Lydiatt shot an 87 and was tied for 23rd place after Monday’s first round. Alexa Mahalek and Sydney Peterson shot 92 to sit in a five-way tie for 43rd, while Addie Peterson shot a 100 and Olivia James 101.

Three players — Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas (67), Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna (69) and Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland (71) — posted under-par scores on the par-72 Norfolk Country Club.

Kolbas’ score is the lowest-ever round at the state tournament.

In Class C at Columbus, Holdrege’s Ella Jacobson carded a first-round 89 to enter the second day of competition in 12th place.

Farther back were Ravenna’s Sarah McKeon (96), Kearney Catholic’s Maddie Waggoner (97) and Minden’s Callie Whitten (104). All are in the top half in the field of 93.

In the Class C team race, Columbus Scotus took a five-stroke lead into the final round over defending champion Broken Bow.