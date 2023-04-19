KEARNEY — After falling short of making the finals at last year’s state track and field meet, Kearney High senior Jack Dahlgren has been on a mission. The 6-foot-4 hurdler recently set new personal bests at the Kansas Relays.

He set his first PR in the 110-meter high hurdle preliminaries at 14.38 seconds and then added another in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles at 39.46 seconds.

“Going into it, I didn’t really have many expectations for myself,” Dahlgren said. “I knew there were a lot of good people there, so I thought it was going to be fun to run against some good competition. I just went out there, focused on myself and ran my race.”

While the meet featured temperatures in the 80s on Friday, it was a different story on Saturday. Lower temperatures and high winds slowed Dahlgren’s 110-meter time to 14.7 seconds, but he still placed fourth in both events.

“With the conditions that they had, the amount of time they had to wait between getting their gear off to actually running was probably about 30 to 40 minutes,” Kearney boys coach Broc Howard said. “They were just kind of standing out there in the cold. I thought that under those circumstances, in the highs he ran well.”

Not only has Dahlgren made his impact on the track, but he was also a key piece on both the football and basketball teams. While athletes can have a senior slump, he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Even after battling a hamstring injury last season, Dahlgren has gotten right back to where he left off.

“Just coming off of that injury, he has done a really good job of getting back to where he needs to be,” Howard said. “He just wants to win. He has put in the work and time over the last four years, and he’s not shutting it down here.”

Dahlgren attributes many of his improvements to his time spent in the weight room. Increased size and strength have allowed him to excel in all three of his sports.

“From my freshman year to now, the thing I’ve improved the most is my strength,” he said. “I’ve just been in the weight room doing all the things that my coaches tell me to do. I’ve gotten a lot stronger as a runner.”

Now with only about a month left in the season, Dahlgren hopes to find himself back at the NSAA State Track and Field Championships for the third straight year.

“Success is addicting,” Dahlgren said. “I’m looking forward to getting some more. I’m just going to try and keep improving. Whenever state track rolls around, hopefully I can bring home a gold medal.”

Dahlgren will be back on the track Friday at the all-class Lexington Invitational.