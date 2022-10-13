Kearney High hopes to bounce back in home finale

KEARNEY — After an unorthodox game at Omaha Westside took Kearney High to two different fields, the Bearcats will find themselves in a familiar environment Friday.

Amidst the throngs of Foster Field, KHS looks to rebound against district opponent Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets are winless on the season, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly.

“They’re a team coming in here with their backs against the wall,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. “They’re going to be physical, they’re going to be bigger than us up front so we have to do a great job controlling the line of scrimmage.”

The size disadvantage up front is nothing new for the Bearcats (5-2), who have used physicality and speed to undermine that.

Offensively, the Rockets are a run-first team around the duo of twin brothers Brice and Yannick Eloume, who have scored Northeast’s only touchdowns this season.

The run game also involves the quarterback, with the Rockets frequently running the zone read concept which involves a perimeter run by the quarterback or a handoff depending on the defensive look.

Defensively, the Rockets are aggressive, particularly sophomore linebacker Elijah Harris, who has forced five fumbles on the year, with Northeast recovering four of them.

Harris also has a team-high three of the Rockets’ eight interceptions.

Kearney also plans to play an aggressive game in all three phases of the game.

“We need to do a better job of fitting in our correct responsibilities on defense. We can’t give up big pass plays so we need to get to the quarterback before the receivers can get downfield,” Cool said. “Offensively we need to get our run game going. We’re going to have to sustain blocks until the whistle blows.”

In practice, Cool and the Bearcats have honed in on the fundamentals, such as double-teams and pulling blocks, to excel in the little portions of the game to get the run established on Friday.

A win here would not just mark a rebound for Kearney, but provide the team a better position come playoff time with a potentially improved district standing.

Also important is to send the seniors and home crowd off with a win.

“We want to play better than we did last time that we did at home,” Cool said. “To do that, it’s the little things we need to get better at. Plays 1-4 we’re doing good, but plays five and six we make some mistakes, so I’d like to see consistency on the field.”