Kearney High Hall of Fame to induct Norblade family

KEARNEY — The Paul Norblade family will be inducted into the Kearney High Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies Thursday when Kearney High hosts Grand Island.

The Norblade family had great athletic impact over its 40-year tenure at Kearney High.

Patriarch Paul served as the head coach of the Bearcat boys basketball team from 1976 to 1985. During that decade, his teams were conference champions (1978) and district champions (1981). Paul also coached freshman football and was assistant basketball coach until promoted to the head position.

Children Jeff, Jill and Justin became the second generation to put the spotlight on the Norblade surname.

Jeff was a nine-time letterwinner and a KHS Hall of Fame inductee. On the football field he earned all-conference honors, was named the all-state punter and played in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in 1982. On the basketball court, he played on the state tournament team of 1981 and was honorable mention all-state the following year. A three-time state qualifier in track, he set a school record in the discus (170-9) that stood for six years.

At Kearney State College, Jeff was an NAIA All-American safety and has been inducted into the UNK Athletic Hall of Fame.

Jill was an all-conference volleyball selection in 1984 and played on three state-qualifying teams. In basketball, she played on teh state-tournament teams of 1983 and 1984, adn she qualified for the state track meet in 1985.

Justin was an eight-time letterwinner, leading the 1988 football team to the state playoffs and earning all-state honorable mention in 1987 and 1988. On the basketball court, he played on state tournament teams in 1987 and 1988, earning all-state honorable mention in 1988 and 1989. He also qualified for the state track meet in the high jump.

He went on to play quarterback for UNK.

A third generation, Jill's daughters Morgan and Macie Wicht, kept the bloodline strong in Blue and Gold.

Morgan stood out on the soccer pitch earning all-conference and all-state honorable mention while helping the Bearcats to three conference championships and two state tournament appearances. She also lettered in volleyball in 2013 and 2014.

Macie made her mark in track and field, earning four state-meet medals in the long and triple jump between 2014 and 2016. She set the school record in the triple jump (38-9¾) and helped the 2016 team win the state championship. On the volleyball court she was honorable mention all-state in 2015.