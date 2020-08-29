Kearney High golfers sixth in blistering meet

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls finished fifth Friday at their own invitational on a scorching hot day at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
Hotter still was the play of many of the state’s top female golfers.
North Platte’s Baylie Steele was the medalist, shooting a 4-under-par 68, edging Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas by one stroke. Papillion-La Vista’s Sydne Taake finished third, shooting an even-par 72, and Sadie Steele of Lincoln Southwest was fourth with a 73.
As a team, North Platte shot a 295 to beat Lincoln Southwest by 13 strokes. Kearney checked in with a 353 with Eve Edwards shooting an 80 to finish 10th.
Also for the Bearcats, Betsey Lewis shot an 89, Hannah Lydiatt a 91, Sydney peterson a 93 and Alex Mahalek a 96.
KHS Invitational
Friday at Awarii Dunes
Team Scores
1, North Platte 295. 2, Lincoln Southwest 308. 3, Lincoln Pius X 326. 4, Lincoln East 352. 5, Kearney 353. 6, Papillion-La Vista 356. 7, Lincoln Southeast 368. 8, Columbus 373. 9, Norfolk 403. 10, Grand Island 406. 11, Fremont 472 12, Kearney JV 488.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Baylie Steele, NP, 68. 2, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 69. 3, Sydney Taake, PLV, 72. 4, Sadie Steele, LSW, 73. 5, Karsen Morrison, NP. 74. 6, Maya Lashley, NP, 75. 7, Adalio Mayo, LSE, 76. 8, Alysen Sander, LSW, 77. 9, Neely Adler, LSW, 77. 10, Abbie Jones, NP. 11, Even Edwards, K, 80. 12, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 81. 13, Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 83. 14, Ansley Sothan, LSE, 83. 15, Kylie Blume, NOR, 83.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!