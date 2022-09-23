Kearney High golfers finish fourth at Lincoln East meet

LINCOLN — Kearney High finished fourth Thursday at the Spartan Invitational golf tournament in Lincoln.

The Bearcats shot a four-player team score of 355, which was four strokes short of second place.

Individually, the Bearcats Lauren Lydiatt carded an 84 to finish in 12th place. Addi Peterson posted an 86 and was 14th.

Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas was the indivdiual winner, shooting a 71.

Also for Kearney, Olivia James shot a 91, Morgan Dowhy a 94 and Kaylee White a 99.

Team Scores — 1, Lincoln East 305. 2, Lincoln Pius 351. 3, Papillion-La Vista South 351. 4, Kearney 355. 5, Lincoln East JV 358. 6, Lincoln Southwest JV 370. 7, Norfolk 385. 8, Grand Island 395. 9, Lincoln Southeast 398. 10, Columbus 400. 11, Fremont 401. 12, Millard West 404. 13, Bellevue West 547.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 71. 2, Elly Honnens, LE, 73. 3, Emma Moss, LE, 73. 4, Hailey Bayne, LE, 79. 5, Juliet Schoemaker, LE, 79. 6, Avery Van Horn, LE, 80. 7, Aidan Sander, LSW, 81. 8, Isabella Elgert, LE, 81. 9, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 82. 10, Sarah Lasso, COL, 82. 11, Julietta Panko, PLS, 84. 12, Lauren Lydiatt, K, 84. 13, Ansley Giesselmann, F, 86. 14, Addi Peterson, K, 86. 15, Megan Sianez, PLS, 87.