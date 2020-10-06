Kearney High golfers earn trip to state

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls are returning to the state golf tournament.

The Bearcats finished second Monday in the A-2 District Tournament played at Awarii Dunes south of Kearney.

The path to state got a little rocky early on. After nine holes, Kearney was in third place and in a three-way battle for the last qualifying spot where five strokes separated all three teams.

“The girls probably didn’t know quite where we were but I was a little nervous. ... It definitely was tighter than we thought it would be,” KHS coach JD Carson said.

But KHS had the home-field advantage and Carson knew his team was going to finish on the back nine, which is easier than the front. Ralston/Mercy, the surprise team in the hunt had started on the 10th hole and was headed to the front nine.

Kearney’s lower scores on the back nine — 10 strokes better by Eve Edwards, nine by Hannah Lydiatt and seven by Sydney Peterson — erased Ralston/Mercy’s lead and lifted the Bearcats into second place, nine strokes ahead of Ralston/Mercy. Lincoln Southeast finished 28 strokes behind the Bearcats after being within two strokes at the turn.