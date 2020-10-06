Kearney High golfers earn trip to state

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls are returning to the state golf tournament.
The Bearcats finished second Monday in the A-2 District Tournament played at Awarii Dunes south of Kearney.
The path to state got a little rocky early on. After nine holes, Kearney was in third place and in a three-way battle for the last qualifying spot where five strokes separated all three teams.
“The girls probably didn’t know quite where we were but I was a little nervous. ... It definitely was tighter than we thought it would be,” KHS coach JD Carson said.
But KHS had the home-field advantage and Carson knew his team was going to finish on the back nine, which is easier than the front. Ralston/Mercy, the surprise team in the hunt had started on the 10th hole and was headed to the front nine.
Kearney’s lower scores on the back nine — 10 strokes better by Eve Edwards, nine by Hannah Lydiatt and seven by Sydney Peterson — erased Ralston/Mercy’s lead and lifted the Bearcats into second place, nine strokes ahead of Ralston/Mercy. Lincoln Southeast finished 28 strokes behind the Bearcats after being within two strokes at the turn.
“We didn’t have the scores we necessarily want on front but the girls persevered ... and willed their way into a state berth,” Carson said. “Hannah and Eve really turned it on in the back side. They were hanging around even par on the back side ... and that’s what we needed,” Carson said.
Meanwhile, Millard North ran away from the field. The Mustangs shot a 339 team score, beating Kearney by 21 strokes. Individually, Millard North’s Katelyn Ruge posted a 2-under-par 70 to win by 15 strokes over Lincoln Southeast’s Ansley Sotham.
Sotham’s teammate, Adalia Maiyo, was third with an 86, winning a card playoff with Edwards.
Lydiatt finished fifth with an 87 and Kearney’s Betsey Lewis was eighth with a 90, playing what Carson called a “gutsy” round.
“It wasn’t a smooth 90. She was grinding all day,” Carson said.
Also for the remaining Bearcats, Sydney Peterson shot a 97 and Alexa Mahalek posted a 99.
The course played dry, firm and fast and the weather went from cold and breezy to warm and calm.
“We really played pretty well, all things considered,” Carson said.
The two-day Class A state tournament begins Monday at Norfolk.
@HubSports_Buck
A-2 District
Team Scores
1, Millard North 339. 2, Kearney 360. 3, Ralston/Mercy 369. 4, Lincoln Southeast 388. 5, Gretna 397. 6, Lincoln High 479.
Top 10 Individuals
1, Katelyn Ruge, MN, 70. 2, Ansley Sotham, LSE, 85. 3, Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 86. 4, Eve Edwards, K, 86. 5, Hannah Lydiatt, K, 87. 6, Izabella Pesicka, MN, 88. 7, Lilee Surdell-Eichten, RM, 88. 8, Betsey Lewis, K, 90. 9, Erika Headlee, MN, 90. 10T, Samantha Rendels, G, 91. 10T, Melanie Wiemers, MN, 91.
