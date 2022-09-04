Kearney High goes 1-3 at Norfolk softball tourney

NORFOLK — The Kearney High softball team went 1-2 at the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday, beating Lincoln Northeast 7-6 after losing to Omaha Marian 12-0 and Columbus 11-6.

The Bearcats came out on top of the Rockets, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Facing a time limit and with the score tied, Kearney's Oliva Wright singled to left, scoring Kenli Becker with the winning run.

Wright went 3 for 3 with a home run and drove in three. Kaylee Harsh also had three hits and scored three runs while Jaylin Harsh and Aleah Chamberlain had two hits each.

Hannah Wulf, Kearney's third pitcher, was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless top of the fifth.

In the loss to Columbus, the Discoverers scored four in the top of the fourth to build an 11-5 lead. The game ended after the fifth under the time limit.

Kearney had eight hits, including a home run by Haidyn Skeen and a double by Kami Kaskie, but Columbus had two home runs in its two four-run rallies.

Kelsey Hatcher was 2 for 3 for Kearney with two RBIs.

In the loss to Marian, the Crusaders' Payton Kincaid pitched a three-inning no-hitter.