Kearney High girls win track championship at Omaha Central; boys third

OMAHA – Kearney High girls claimed the championship Thursday at the Jo Dusatko Invitational hosted by Omaha Central.

The Bearcats had three individual winners on their way to 129 points. Millard West finished second with 108 and Omaha North was a distant third with 56 points.

In the boys’ team race, Creighton Prep won the championship with 94 points. Millard West was second with 85 and Kearney finished third with 77 points.

The Kearney girls’ gold medals came in the 800-meter dash, the 100-meter high hurdles and the discus.

Abigail Burger won the 800 with a winning time of 2 minutes, 30.00 seconds. Two runners from Sioux Falls (S.D.) Jefferson finished within six-tenths of a second of Burger while Kearney’s Megan Sutton was fourth.

In the 100-meter high hurdles, Hailey Mihm claimed the gold medal with a time of 15.75, nearly seven-tenths of a second ahead of Emma Roach-Word of Grand Island.

Haidyn Skeen won the discus with a throw of 112-3, nearly six feet longer than runner-up Mallory Merrick of Millard West.

Emma Bonsall providence a pair of runner-up finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200.

For the Bearcat boys, Deandre N’Dugwa swept the hurdles events with a season-best mark of 41.03 seconds in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. He won the 110-meter high hurdles by a wide margin, finishing in 14.63 seconds while Lincoln North Star’s Connor Plahn was second at 15.39.

Jordan Shaw was the only silver medalist for the Bearcats, taking second in the shot put.

JO DUSTAKO INV AT OMAHA CENTRAL

BOYS

Team Scores – 1, Creighton Prep 94. 2, Millard West 85. 3, Kearney 77. 4, North Platte 73. 5, Omaha Central 62. 6, Lincoln North Star 58. 7, Sioux Falls Jefferson 23. 8, Grand Island 15. 9, Omaha North 6.

Event Winners – 100: Vince Ginatone, NP, 10.93. 200: Jack Gillogly, OCP, 22.56. 400: Christian Lamphier, OCP, 51.36. 800: Jack Witte, MW, 2:00.16. 1,600: Grant Wasserman, LNS, 4:24.35. 3,200: Wasserman 9:53.01. 110HH: Deandre N’Dugwa, K, 14.63. 300IH: N’Dugwa 41.03. 4x100: North Platte 43.08. 4x400: Sioux Falls Jefferson 3:33.15. 4x800: Millard West 8:28.81. Shot Put: Nic Davis, NP, 55-0. Discus: Davis 165-3. High Jump: Hayden Buman, GI, 6-2. Long Jump: Jessie Cauble, MW, 221-8 ½. Triple Jump: Jaylen Lloyd, OC, 48-6.

GIRLS

Team Scores: 1, Kearney 129. 2, Millard West 108. 3, Omaha North 56. 4, Sioux Falls Jefferson 51. 5, Omaha Central 38. 6, North Platte 31. 7, Grand Island 29. 8, Omaha Marian 24. 9, Lincoln North Star 22. 10, Omaha South 4. 11, Omaha Benson 3.

Event Winners: 100 Alahna Davis, OC, 12.74. 200: Kashae Harbour, ON, 26.46. 400: Sadie Millard, MW, 1:00.64. 800: Abigail Burger, K, 2:30.00. 1,600: Isabelle Hartnett MW, 5:28.04. 3,200: Hartnett 11:27.25. 100HH: Haley Mihm, K, 15.75. 300LH: Nyasia Thomas, ON, 48.53. 4x100: Omaha North 50.69. 4x400: Sioux Falls Jefferson 4:14.00. 4x800: Millard West 10:19.61. Shot Put: Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 42-6 ½. Discus: Haidyn Skeen, K, 112-3. High Jump: Carly Purdy, NP, 5-0. Long Jump: Millard 17-3 ¾. Triple Jump: Nancy Peter, SFJ, 36-7.