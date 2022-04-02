Kearney High girls tennis wins North Platte invite

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High tennis team had two champions and two runners-up on its way to winning the North Platte Invitational.

Kearney finished with 63 points to win the 12-team meet. Lexington was second with 56 followed by Grand Island with 55.

Bearcats won both singles divisions with Olivia Flood going 5-0 to win at No. 1 and Emma Heacock winning all five of her matches at No. 2 singles.

“She did really well handling the elements as she was at a very windy site,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Olivia does a great job of hitting a low, flat shot that can penetrate the wind. Her pace and depth of her shots really give her opponents fits.”

Flood’s closest match was an 8-3 win over Grand Island’s Macy McDonald, who finished runner-up.

Heacock’s closed match was an 8-2 affair to start the day. She then won four matches by 8-1 scores.

“Emma does a nice job of changing up her style of play to match her opponent,” Saulsbury said. “Emma can hit hard and with pace when she needs to, but she can also play consistently and use touch to win points as well.”

Kearney’s Meghan Dahlke and Paige Moffett went 4-1, as did two other teams. Their runner-up placing was based on overall winning percentage.

At No. 2 doubles, Emilee Anderson and Malory Eklund also went 4-1 and placed second based on the tie-beaker.

As a team, Kearney went 18-2 in the tournament.

North Platte Invitational:

Team Scores: Kearney 63, Lexington 56, Grand Island 55, McCook 43, Ogallala 33, North Platte 29, Scottsbluff 26, Holdrege 26, Hershey 22, Hastings 21, Alliance 13, Gering 9