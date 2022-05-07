 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney High girls tennis crush Norfolk in big win

  • 0

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls tennis team blanked Norfolk 9-0 Friday afternoon, winning all but one match by 8-2 or wider margins.

“Overall we played well top to bottom today,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Meghan (Dahlke) and Cecilia (Henning) had a dominating performance at No. 1 doubles. They did a great job of hitting crisp volleys to the corner. They didn’t try to overhit, instead they used excellent placement to hit a lot of winning shots at the net.”

Eliana Hagemann has become a very consistent No. 6 player who uses a low, flat shot to the corners that really pull her opponent off the court, Saulsbury said.

Kearney 9, Norfolk 0

Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Carlie Streich 8-1; Emma Heacock, K, def. Kyla Robinson 8-0. Emilee Anderson, K, def. Jayda Christensen 8-5. Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Sailor Cipra 8-1. Paige Moffett, K, def. Malori Schrader 8-1. Eliana Hagemann, K, def. Chloe Signor 8-2.

People are also reading…

Doubles — Dahlke/Cecilia Henning, K, def. Robinson/Christensen 8-0. Moffett/Anderson, K, def. Streich/Cipra 8-2. Flood/Heacock, K, def. Schrader/Signor 8-1.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seahawks and Buccaneers to play NFL's first regular season game in Germany

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News