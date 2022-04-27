Kearney High girls sweep Holdrege, rally to beat McCook in tennis duals

KEARNEY — Kearney High swept a pair of tennis duals Tuesday afternoon, sweeping Holdrege 9-0 and beating McCook 6-3.

After losing two of the three doubles matches with the Bison, the Bearcats needed to win four of the six singles matches.

“I was very pleased that we ended up winning five,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “The girls really came through when our backs were against the wall. Olivia Flood went out and set the tone by beating McCook 8-1. Her match was almost completed when the other singles matches were beginning.”

Emma Heacock, Paige Moffett and Sydney Haffener jumped to commanding leads and won by identical 8-2 scores while finishing within minutes of each other. Those three wins sealed the victory at a time when McCook led the other two matches, 7-4 and 6-4.

Meghan Dahlke fought back, winning the final five games to defeat her opponent 9-7.

“I was really proud of her fight and resilience today. She dug in when she needed to and was able to change up her strategy to frustrate her opponent late in that match,” Saulsbury said.

Flood and Heacock, Kearney’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, went 4-0 on the day..

“Having those two at the top of our lineup makes us a tough dual team. They both do a great job of controlling points and not allowing their opponents to be the aggressors,” Saulsbury said. “Paige Moffett has also developed into a solid singles player in our lineup. She does an excellent job of making her opponents beat her. Her consistency and placement is a key to our success.”

Kearney 9, Holdrege 0

Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Grace Maloley 8-2; Emma Heacock, K, def. Sara Nelson 8-0; Emilee Anderson, K, def. Jenna Gustafson 8-1; Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Maycen Wilson 8-0; Paige Moffett, K, def. Ella McClymont 8-0; Sydney Haffener, K, def. Amelia Ptacnik 8-1.

Doubles — Meghan Dahlke/Cecilia Henning, K, def. Sara Nelson/Grace Maloley 8-6; Paige Moffett/Emilee Anderson, K, def. Jenna Gustafson/Maycen Wilson 8-0; Olivia Flood/Emma Heacock, K, def. Amelia Ptacnik/Ella McClymont 8-0.

Kearney 6, McCook 3

Singles — Olivia Flood, K, def. Joslyn Hammond 8-1; Emma Heacock, K, def. Abbie Johnson 8-2; Jaci Meyers, M, def. Emilee Anderson 8-6; Meghan Dahlke, K, def. Izzy Clause 9-7; Paige Moffett, K, def. Rowen Wiemers 8-2; Sydney Haffener, K, def. Laci Stewart 8-2.

Doubles - Abbie Johnson/Issa Clause, M, def. Meghan Dahlke/Cecilia Henning 8-2; Laci Stewart/Jaci Meyers, M, def. Paige Moffett/Emilee Anderson 8-6; Olivia Flood/Emma Heacock, K, def. Joslyn Hammond/Rowen Wiemers 8-2.