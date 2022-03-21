Kearney High girls soccer goes 1-2, boys score first win

BELLEVUE — The Kearney High girls soccer team split Saturday’s matches at the Bellevue East Invitational by beating Omaha Burke 3-1 and losing to Bellevue East 3-2.

In the win over the Bulldogs, Kearney scored all three of its goals in the second half after falling behind when Burke scored four minutes into the match.

Kierstynn Garner tied the match in the 62nd minute with an assist from Harley Straka. Madison Province scored the go-ahead goal a minute later with an assist from Garner. Then Straka scored an insurance goal in the 74th minute with Garner getting her second assist of the match.

In the loss to Bellevue East, the Chieftains got two goals from Layla Vazquez in the 25th and 45th minutes then got a game-winner from Faith Tyler in the 60th minute.

Delaney Junker put Kearney on the board first in the 21st minute and Garner capped the scoring with a goal in the 74th minute. Straka was credited with the assist on both goals.

Today, Kearney is on the road for a match at Lincoln Northeast.

KHS BOYS

BELLEVUE — Zach Kournovsky had a hat trick, scoring all three goals as the Kearney boys soccer team defeated Lincoln High 3-1 Saturday afternoon in the Bellevue East Invititaional.

Kounovsky, a senior midfielder, scored his first goal seven minutes into the game, taking a pass from Colt Straka. Ryland Garrett assisted on Kounovsky’s next two goals, which were scored in the 15th and 51st minutes.

Lincoln High’s Ka Lu Say scored the Links’ only goal in the 65th minute.

The win was followed a 6-0 loss to Papillion-La Vista South as Kearney fell to 1-2.

The Bearcats will be back in action Tuesday hosting North Platte.