Kearney High girls second, boys third at own invitational

Deandre Ndugwa

 Buck Mahoney, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney High girls finished second and Kearney High boys were third at the Kearney High Invitational track and field meet on Friday.

Lincoln Southwest’s girls won the 10-school meet by a wide margin, scoring 184 points to Kearney’s 96. Lincoln East boys scored 125 points to edge Creighton Prep by 13 points. Kearney scored 93 points.

For the Bearcat boys, the relays came up big as Kearney won the 4x100 and 4x400 events. Kearney also scored big in the high hurdles with Deandre Ndugwa finishing first and Jack Dahlgren sixth. Dahlgren was in a better position until he stumbled on the last hurdle.

Minden’s Gage Fries, last year’s all-class gold medalist at the state meet, was third in the high hurdles behind N’Dugwa and Creighton Prep’s Nick Kieny. Fries also finished third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

The Kearney High girls won two events as Kyah Hazard cleared 9-foot in the pole vault and Avery Franzen won the shot put with a heave of 38-1 1/4.

Kearney High Invite

Girls Team Scores

1, Lincoln Southwest 184. 2, Kearney 96. 3, Lincoln East 89. 4, Grand Island 46. 5, Columbus 38. 6, Ogallala 24. 7, Omaha Marian 22. 8, Hays, Kan., 17. 9, Ogallala 12. 10, Kearney JV 2.

Event Winners

100 — Elizabeth Wemhoff, COL, 12.35. 200 — Wemhoff 26.02. 400 — Brianna Rinn, LSW, 1:00.59. 800 — Rinn 2:17.75. 1600 — Rinn 5:14.26. 3200 — Mia Murray, LE, 11:42.58. 100HH — Jaida Rowe, LSW, 14.64. 300LH — Rachel Smith, LE, 48.9. 4x100 — Lincoln Southwest 51.65. 4x400 — Lincoln Southwest 4:17.79. 4x800 — Lincoln East 10:13.36. High Jump — Regan Lambe, LSW, 5-1. Pole Vault — Kyah Hazard, KHS, 9-0. Long Jump — Keira Jones, GI, 17-5 1/2. Triple Jump — Cassidy Hinken, GI, 36-5 1/4. Shot Put — Avery Franzen, KHS, 38-1 1/4. Discus — Madison Adams, LE, 128-4.

Boys Team Scores

1, Lincoln East 125. 2, Creighton Prep 112. 3, Kearney 93. 4, Lincoln Southwest 81. 5, Hays, Kan., 45. 6, Columbus 26. 7, Minden 18. 9, Grand Island 13. 9, Ogallala 12. 10, Kearney JV 2.

Event Winners

100 — AJ Jones, OCP, 10.66. 200 — Jack Gillogly, OCP, 22.39. 400 — Christian Lanphier, OCP, 51.76. 800 — Ethan Noon, OCP, 2:03.95. 1600 — Joe Volkmer, LE, 438.70. 3200 — Volkmer 10:05.95. 110HH — Deandre Ndugwa, KHS, 14.64. 300IH — Dash Bauman, LE, 41.31. 4x100 — Kearney (Rian Green, Kaden Miller, Zander Reuling, Mathiew Drompko) 43.67. 4x400 — Kearney (Evan Denney, Ethan Kowalek, Justin Murray, Jack Dahlgren) 3:34.14. 4x800 — Lincoln Southwest 8:37.64. High Jump — Jordan Dale, HAY, 6-6. Pole Vault — Paul Lampert, OCP, 14-0. Long Jump — Kyreese Groen, HAY, 22-0 3/4. Triple Jump — Chason VanDeWege, HAY, 42-7 1/4. Shot Put — Sam Cappos, LE, 58-7. Discus — Sam Cappos, LE, 177-8 1/2.

