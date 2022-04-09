Kearney High girls second, boys third at own invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney High girls finished second and Kearney High boys were third at the Kearney High Invitational track and field meet on Friday.

Lincoln Southwest’s girls won the 10-school meet by a wide margin, scoring 184 points to Kearney’s 96. Lincoln East boys scored 125 points to edge Creighton Prep by 13 points. Kearney scored 93 points.

For the Bearcat boys, the relays came up big as Kearney won the 4x100 and 4x400 events. Kearney also scored big in the high hurdles with Deandre Ndugwa finishing first and Jack Dahlgren sixth. Dahlgren was in a better position until he stumbled on the last hurdle.

Minden’s Gage Fries, last year’s all-class gold medalist at the state meet, was third in the high hurdles behind N’Dugwa and Creighton Prep’s Nick Kieny. Fries also finished third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.

The Kearney High girls won two events as Kyah Hazard cleared 9-foot in the pole vault and Avery Franzen won the shot put with a heave of 38-1 1/4.