Kearney High girls’ scoring spurt paves way to win over Norfolk

KEARNEY — Putting the ball in the basket troubled the Kearney High and Norfolk girls at the start of Tuesday night’s game at KHS.
The Bearcats, however, found a cure.
Scoring on almost every possession during the first four minutes of the second quarter, the Bearcats ran off to a 23-12 lead and went on to beat the Panthers, 56-37.
“Our defense sparked our run a little bit early. Then the ball starts moving a little bit, and I think they went zone and we scored three possessions in a row against it and we didn’t see the zone again,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said.
The Bearcats scored on six of their first seven possessions in the second half, a run that included 3-pointers by Aspen Rusher and Lily Novacek.
“We haven’t (scored) on six out of seven possessions in a whole season. So for us it’s growth, it’s development, it’s progress. I’m proud of our kids. I mean they played with confidence.
“They had their eyes up. They had their eyes on the rim. They had eyes on their teammates. They were aware of what was going on around them. That’s a mega sign for us that we’ve matured, we’ve developed and the hard work is paying off,”
The Kearney defense held the Panthers (2-2) to two points in the first quarter. For the Panthers, the issue was turnovers. A double-dribble on the first possession of the second quarter was their 11th giveaway.
They, too, warmed up in the second quarter but senior forward Hailey Klenschmit developed into their only scoring threat. She finished with 17 points but only three other Norfolk players scored.
Kearney had three in double figures.
Aspen Rusher led the way with 13 points. Sidney Province scored 11 and Tatum Rusher followed with 10.
“Our kids are playing with more confidence. They’re starting to understand how to get open and how to get each other open, and shots are starting to fall,” Fletcher said.
Kearney (2-1) pushed the lead to 17 points in the third quarter and when Norfolk went scoreless the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, the lead bulged to more than 20 points and both coaches cleared their benches.
“I’m very happy. That was a team effort. You look at our box score and we have multiple players that scored more than five or seven points and we had three in double figures. Those are good signs,” Fletcher said.
Kearney will be back in action Saturday, hosting Columbus with the girls game starting at 4:30 p.m. and the boys game will follow.
KHS boys will play Norfolk at 6:45 p.m. Thursday..
Kearney 56, Norfolk 37
Score by Quarters
Norfolk (2-2)2 13 15 7 — 37
Kearney (2-1)7 21 18 10 — 56
NORFOLK — Hailey Kleinschmit 17, Erin Schwanebek 8, Karly Kalin 8, Makenna Skiff 4.
KEARNEY — Aspen Rusher 13, Sidney Province 11, Tatum Rusher 10, Lily Novacek 7, Kierstynn Garner 6, Maddy Province 4, Kaleigh Hatcher 3, Brooke Barth 2.
