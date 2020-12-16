Kearney High girls’ scoring spurt paves way to win over Norfolk

KEARNEY — Putting the ball in the basket troubled the Kearney High and Norfolk girls at the start of Tuesday night’s game at KHS.

The Bearcats, however, found a cure.

Scoring on almost every possession during the first four minutes of the second quarter, the Bearcats ran off to a 23-12 lead and went on to beat the Panthers, 56-37.

“Our defense sparked our run a little bit early. Then the ball starts moving a little bit, and I think they went zone and we scored three possessions in a row against it and we didn’t see the zone again,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said.

The Bearcats scored on six of their first seven possessions in the second half, a run that included 3-pointers by Aspen Rusher and Lily Novacek.

“We haven’t (scored) on six out of seven possessions in a whole season. So for us it’s growth, it’s development, it’s progress. I’m proud of our kids. I mean they played with confidence.

“They had their eyes up. They had their eyes on the rim. They had eyes on their teammates. They were aware of what was going on around them. That’s a mega sign for us that we’ve matured, we’ve developed and the hard work is paying off,”