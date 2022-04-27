Kearney High girls rout Lincoln High to end regular season

KEARNEY — Following a blowout loss to Lincoln East, the Kearney High girls bounced back Tuesday night to defeat Lincoln High 7-0.

With the lopsided win, the Bearcats ended the regular season with a 6-7 record, winning three of their last four matches.

Only two minutes into the match, Kearney midfielder Karsyn Worley scored the first goal of the night. The Bearcats remained on the attack, with five more goals before they entered the half with a 6-0 lead.

“You want to be playing your best soccer at the end of the season and I think our girls are starting to click on all cylinders,” KHS coach Lerrin Rowe said. “We faced a really tough Lincoln East team and found out some things that we definitely need to get better on. So we’ve been working on those things in practice and we saw some of that transfer to the game tonight.”

The pace of play slowed down in the second half, but Kearney scored one final goal, with freshman Ava Angel-Trejo hammering home her first of the season in the 77th minute.

“We had such a great first half here and then we kind of fell short on a couple things in the second half,” Rowe said. “So we just have to continue to string those 80 minutes together and finish strong.”

Worley and Harley Straka finished the match with two goals apiece, while senior Kierstynn Garner, junior Jaylin Harsh and Angel-Trejo each tallied one.

While the team was happy with the victory, it was slightly bittersweet, as the two Kearney High seniors played their final guaranteed home match.

“Kind of a fun, but bittersweet night,” Rowe said. “Kierstynn Garner and Gracie Perez obviously had their last guaranteed game out here. So that’s bittersweet, but it was nice to kind of start early and get some very pretty and well-deserved goals.”

KHS earned a dominant victory over the Links, but they also left several goals on the field. The Bearcats know they still have more improvements to make before postseason play begins.

“I’ve said it all season long, I’m super confident in our girls,” Rowe said. “I know we’re athletic enough, I know we’re talented enough and we just have to continue to string 80 minutes together.”

With their District A-6 matchup at Omaha Westside (10-5) coming up next week, the Bearcats are confident in their ability to get the job done.

“I have all the faith in the world in the girls for next week, so I’m excited for Monday,” Rowe said.