Kearney High girls roll out to 35-0 start in easy win over Islanders

Kearney’s Kiara Dutenhoffer (22) looks for the basket as Grand Island’s Honey Solis reaches in on the play during the game Friday night at Kearney High. Kearney defeated Grand Island 56-13.
Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub
KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls ended their four-game losing streak in a big way Friday night by crushing Grand Island 56-13 at the Kearney High gym.
The Bearcats had 35 points before Grand Island (1-16) got on the board with a pair of free throws by Hailey Kenkel. The Islanders’ first basket, a 3-pointer by Kenkel, came with 23 seconds left in the first half.
By then, Kearney (10-8) held a 47-7 lead. The second half was played with a running clock under Nebraska’s mercy rule.
Tatum Rusher led Kearney with 18 points, all in the first half.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Many of the Bearcats’ baskets came when they forced a turnover and broke out for an easy layup.
A total of 11 Kearney players scored with Kiara Dutenhoffer next in line with eight points.
The Islanders’ lone win this year was a forfeit by Omaha Bryan. They had one win last year and have nine wins during the last five years.
Tonight (Saturday) Kearney High is back in action at Omaha South.
Photos: Kearney High vs. Grand Island basketball
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Jack Dahlgren (1) gains control as Grand Island’s Dylan Sextro (11) moves in to defend on the play during the game held at Kearney high on Friday , Kearney defeated Grand Island 57-50.
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Kiara Dutenhoffer (22) looks for the bucket as Grand Island’s Honey Solis reaches in on the play during the game played at Kearney high on Friday, Kearney beat Grand Island 56-13.
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Kelsey Hatcher (23) battles with Grand Island’s Lily Chavez (14) and Mya Gawrych (22) for an opening during the game played at Kearney high on Friday, Kearney beat Grand Island 56-13.
Rick Tucker
2-4-2022 Lee Enterprises B H Media World Herald News Service Rick Tucker , Kearney Hub Kearney high vs Grand Island high Kearney’s Addie Helmbrecht (40) battles with Grand Island’s Honey Solis (33) for control of a loose ball during the game played at Kearney high on Friday, Kearney beat Grand Island 56-13.
Rick Tucker
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!