Kearney High girls roll out to 35-0 start in easy win over Islanders
Kiara Dutenhoffer

Kearney’s Kiara Dutenhoffer (22) looks for the basket as Grand Island’s Honey Solis reaches in on the play during the game Friday night at Kearney High. Kearney defeated Grand Island 56-13.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls ended their four-game losing streak in a big way Friday night by crushing Grand Island 56-13 at the Kearney High gym.

The Bearcats had 35 points before Grand Island (1-16) got on the board with a pair of free throws by Hailey Kenkel. The Islanders’ first basket, a 3-pointer by Kenkel, came with 23 seconds left in the first half.

By then, Kearney (10-8) held a 47-7 lead. The second half was played with a running clock under Nebraska’s mercy rule.

Tatum Rusher led Kearney with 18 points, all in the first half.

Many of the Bearcats’ baskets came when they forced a turnover and broke out for an easy layup.

A total of 11 Kearney players scored with Kiara Dutenhoffer next in line with eight points.

The Islanders’ lone win this year was a forfeit by Omaha Bryan. They had one win last year and have nine wins during the last five years.

Tonight (Saturday) Kearney High is back in action at Omaha South.

