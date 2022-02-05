Kearney High girls roll out to 35-0 start in easy win over Islanders

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls ended their four-game losing streak in a big way Friday night by crushing Grand Island 56-13 at the Kearney High gym.

The Bearcats had 35 points before Grand Island (1-16) got on the board with a pair of free throws by Hailey Kenkel. The Islanders’ first basket, a 3-pointer by Kenkel, came with 23 seconds left in the first half.

By then, Kearney (10-8) held a 47-7 lead. The second half was played with a running clock under Nebraska’s mercy rule.

Tatum Rusher led Kearney with 18 points, all in the first half.

Many of the Bearcats’ baskets came when they forced a turnover and broke out for an easy layup.

A total of 11 Kearney players scored with Kiara Dutenhoffer next in line with eight points.

The Islanders’ lone win this year was a forfeit by Omaha Bryan. They had one win last year and have nine wins during the last five years.

Tonight (Saturday) Kearney High is back in action at Omaha South.