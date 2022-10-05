 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney High girls qualify for state golf tournament

Olivia James bunker.JPG

Kearney High’s Olivia James, pictured hitting out of a bunker earlier this year, placed fourth at the A-4 District meet Tuesday in North Platte.

NORTH PLATTE — The Kearney High girls golf team will be returning to the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years.

The Bearcats finished third Tuesday in the A-4 District tournament at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Course.

North Platte, led by individual medalist Karsen Morrison, shot a team score of 345 to beat runner-up Omaha Marian by 10 strokes. Kearney shot a team score of 375 to claim the third state qualifying spot in the district.

Individually, the Bearcats’ Olivia James finished fourth, shooting an 87 and freshman Lauren Lydiatt finished eighth with a 93.

Morrison shot an even-par 72, winning by 11 strokes over teammate Abbigail Jones. Omaha Marian’s Madison Murnan finished third, shooting an 84.

Kearney’s qualification was without suspense as the Bearcats had a 40-stroke cushion over fourth-place Lincoln Southeast.

Kaylee White (98), Morgan Dowhy (98) and Addison Peterson (100) rounded out the Kearney entry.

The two-day Class A state golf tournament begins Monday at the Norfolk Country Club.

A-4 District

at North PlatteTeam Scores: 1, North Platte 345. 2, Omaha Marian 355. 3, Kearney 376. 4, Lincoln Southeast 416. 5, Ralston/Mercy 442. 6, Millard South 458. 7, Omaha Bryan 615. 8, Omaha Burke NTS.

Individual Qualifiers: 1, Karsen Morrison, NP, 72. 2, Abbigail Jones, NP, 83. 3, Madison Murnan, OM, 84. 4, Olivia James, K, 87. 5, Tori Schenkelberg. OM, 89. 6, Madison Terranova, OM, 89. 7, Brielle Abboud, OM, 93. 8, Lauren Lydiatt, K, 93. 9, Kaylee Carlson, NP, 94. 10, Hailey Matthews, NP, 96.

