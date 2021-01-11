Kearney High girls hold off Garden City

KEARNEY — Sidney Province made the first of two free throws with eight seconds left to seal Kearney’s 38-36 win over Garden City, Kansas, Saturday evening at the Kearney High gym.
Province’s free throw gave Kearney a four-point lead in a game that didn’t appear to be that close in the beginning.
The Bearcats built an 11-point lead in the first 10 minutes, but that quick start accounted for nearly half their points.
The Garden City Buffaloes, who didn’t play their season opener until the night before because of health restrictions, clawed back into the game and took the lead, 33-31, with 5:44 left in the fourth quarter.
Kearney went back on top when Province, who led the Bearcats with nine points, cashed a 3-pointer.
Kierstynn Garner hit another 3-pointer after a Garden City free throw to break a 34-34 tie with 3:47 to play.
Neither team scored after that until Province’s free throw put Kearney ahead by four. Garden City scored the last basket with four-tenths of a second left.
KHS 38, Garden City 36
Score by Quarters
Garden City (1-1)4 10 13 9 — 36
Kearney (7-2)14 8 7 9 — 38
Garden City — Amaya Gallegos 10, Aileen Becerril 6, Keyhana Turner 5, Julie Calzonetti 5, McKenzie Lucas 4, Melody Flores 4, Symone Simmons 2.
Kearney — Sidney Province 9, Tatum Rusher 7, Aspen Rusher 7, Kierstynn Garner 5, Kaleigh Hatcher 5, Lily Novacek 4, Maddy Province 1
Bench players take advantage of PT
Ten Kearney High boys broke into the scoring column as the Bearcats rolled to an 80-53 victory over Garden City, Kansas, Saturday evening at Kearney High.
Due to health restrictions, it was just the second game of the year for the Buffaloes, who beat Great Bend, Kansas, Friday night before traveling to Kearney. And by the end of the first quarter, they faced an uphill battle.
Kearney’s Easton Bruce, who finished with 10 points, welcomed them to Kearney with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the game.
The Bearcats went on to shoot 50% in the first quarter to grab an 18-10 lead. The margin was extended to 40-22 by halftime and KHS coach Drake Beranek had the opportunity to clean the bench in the second half. Despite the substitutions, Kearney (6-4) continued to shoot 50% for the game and nonstarters finished with nearly half of Kearney’s 80 points.
Jack Dahlgren, a backup forward, led all scorers with 16 while Jack Mundorf came off the bench to net 13. In between, senior starter Jack Johnson scored 13 to give the Bearcats four players in double figures.
KHS 80, Garden City 53
Score by Quarters
Garden City (1-1)10 12 16 15 — 53
Kearney (6-4)18 22 24 16 — 80
Garden City — Chris Grant 14, Caleb Wiese 8, Tae Rosales 6, Ali Abdelrazek 5, Carter Tolbert 5, Isaiah Reyes 4, Trey Nuzum 4, Brandon Springston 3, Isaac Flores 2, Jake Underwood 2.
Kearney — Jack Dahlgren 16, Jack Johnson 14, Jack Mundorf 13, Easton Bruce 10, Will Vanderbeek 8, Kaden Miller 5, Preston Pearson 5, Parker Wise 4, Will Luthans 3, Cole Feddersen 2.