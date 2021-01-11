Kearney High girls hold off Garden City

Garden City — Amaya Gallegos 10, Aileen Becerril 6, Keyhana Turner 5, Julie Calzonetti 5, McKenzie Lucas 4, Melody Flores 4, Symone Simmons 2.

Kearney — Sidney Province 9, Tatum Rusher 7, Aspen Rusher 7, Kierstynn Garner 5, Kaleigh Hatcher 5, Lily Novacek 4, Maddy Province 1

Bench players take advantage of PT

Ten Kearney High boys broke into the scoring column as the Bearcats rolled to an 80-53 victory over Garden City, Kansas, Saturday evening at Kearney High.

Due to health restrictions, it was just the second game of the year for the Buffaloes, who beat Great Bend, Kansas, Friday night before traveling to Kearney. And by the end of the first quarter, they faced an uphill battle.

Kearney’s Easton Bruce, who finished with 10 points, welcomed them to Kearney with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the game.

The Bearcats went on to shoot 50% in the first quarter to grab an 18-10 lead. The margin was extended to 40-22 by halftime and KHS coach Drake Beranek had the opportunity to clean the bench in the second half. Despite the substitutions, Kearney (6-4) continued to shoot 50% for the game and nonstarters finished with nearly half of Kearney’s 80 points.