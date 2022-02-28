Kearney High girls hold lead to the end

KEARNEY – Playing with the lead paid off for the Kearney High girls basketball team.

Never letting Gretna take the lead, the Bearcats defeated the Dragons 48-44 Saturday afternoon in the first round of the A-3 District Tournament played at KHS.

With the win, the Bearcats advance to play Fremont on Tuesday for the right to advance to the state tournament. Kearney lost to the Tigers, 74-62, fewer than three weeks ago. It was one of the closest games of the year for the Tigers (21-2).

“We gave them a heck of a fight and it’s exciting to have one more chance,” KHS coach Kyle Fletcher said. “When we were there I made the statement that we’re going to get one more shot at those guys and when we do, it’s going to be our time.”

Staying ahead of Gretna kept the Dragons from having their time.

Starting with back-to-back 3-pointers by Kennedy Garner and Tatum Rusher, the Bearcats (13-10) took the lead from the beginning. They would lead 10-2 three minutes into the game.

Gretna (12-12) had a run of its own, and pulled ahead 17-14 early in the second quarter, but Kearney fought back and had a 24-21 edge at halftime, and never trailed again.

“They are that kind of team,” Gretna coach Jerome Skrdla said. “Early on, when they hit some key shots, I was worried about that. We were hoping our zone would bother them enough that we could get a jump at some point. Give them credit, they answered the bell every time.”

One of the biggest answers came as the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter. Kierstynn Garner drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Bearcats a 34-27 lead.

“It gave us more hope and more confidence to keep going and it just gave us a good lead,” Garner said.

Then when Garner, who finished with 12 points, scored in transition 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, Kearney had its biggest lead, 36-27.

“We have a girl who shoots threes pretty well. I knew sooner or later she would cut loose and hit one,” Skrdla said. “But I kept looking up at the scoreboard and we’re still down three. … Then it got to seven, we got a three, and it’s still seven. We just couldn’t break through.”

The Dragons pulled within one, 41-40, but they misfired on a pair of 3-pointers on their next two possessions. A pair of free throws by Jenna Marshall only cut the lead to two points and Rusher, who led all scorers with 16 points, made it a four-point game with a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left.

Rusher then sealed the win with a steal and got the ball to Garner for a basket and a six-point lead with 16 seconds left.

“We wanted our offense to come off our defense,” Garner said. “We wanted to get stops on defense and then have fast plays up the floor and try to get a quick one.”