LINCOLN — The Kearney High tennis team finished eighth at Saturday the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament Saturday in Lincoln.

Coach Troy Saulsbury had to juggle the lineup a little as No. 1 singles player Emma Heacock was out with an injury. Adyn McCaslin took her place, finishing ninth.

"Adyn did an outstanding job of picking up two wins and team points. Adyn played very consistent and did a great job of moving her opponents around on the court," Saulsbury said.

At No. 2 singles, Emilee Anderson finished fourth, scoring what Saulsbury said was a "gritty" win in the quarterfinals.

"Emilee did a nice job of adjusting her game the entire day. She mixed up her game and really kept her opponents off balance," he said.

At No. 1 doubles, Cecilia Henning and Malory Eklund finished sixth, and at No. 2 doubles, Breck Holmes and Hannah Wulf placed ninth.