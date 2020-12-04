Kearney High girls fall one point short in season opener

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls have been here before.

Just like last year, the Bearcats could taste victory, they just couldn’t take a bite out of it. The KHS girls lost to Bellevue East, 53-52, in the season opener Thursday night at KHS.

The lead changed hands 11 times and the score was tied three times as the two teams battled.

“Credit Bellevue East. They have some good kids and they made game-winnng plays. I thought we did too, we just didn’t make enough of them,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said.

Kearney appeared to be on the cusp of pulling away in the third quarter. Capped by back-to-back baskets by Tatum Rusher, KHS put together an 11-3 run to take a 41-37 lead. But during the next 9 minutes and 40 seconds, the Bearcats only put two free throws on the board.

“We probably missed a few shots that we would like to have back ... 75- to 90-percent shots, we miss a lot of those,” Fletcher said. “And at the free-throw line, I think we were 9 for 20-something. You leave 17 points on the floor and you lose by one, I mean that shows you the character of our kids to keep fighting and scrapping.”