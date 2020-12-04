Kearney High girls fall one point short in season opener

KEARNEY — The Kearney High girls have been here before.
Just like last year, the Bearcats could taste victory, they just couldn’t take a bite out of it. The KHS girls lost to Bellevue East, 53-52, in the season opener Thursday night at KHS.
The lead changed hands 11 times and the score was tied three times as the two teams battled.
“Credit Bellevue East. They have some good kids and they made game-winnng plays. I thought we did too, we just didn’t make enough of them,” Kearney coach Kyle Fletcher said.
Kearney appeared to be on the cusp of pulling away in the third quarter. Capped by back-to-back baskets by Tatum Rusher, KHS put together an 11-3 run to take a 41-37 lead. But during the next 9 minutes and 40 seconds, the Bearcats only put two free throws on the board.
“We probably missed a few shots that we would like to have back ... 75- to 90-percent shots, we miss a lot of those,” Fletcher said. “And at the free-throw line, I think we were 9 for 20-something. You leave 17 points on the floor and you lose by one, I mean that shows you the character of our kids to keep fighting and scrapping.”
A pair of free throws by Riley Jensen, who finished with 11 points, gave Bellevue East a seven-point lead with 1:39 left in the game. But Kearney’s Lily Novacek hit a 3-pointer and Aspen Rusher got to the basket for two of her game-high 21 points to cut the lead to a basket.
After a Chieftain free throw, Kearney sophomore Maddy Province had a chance to tie the game with 9.3 seconds left when she went to the free-throw line to complete a 3-point play. Her free throw missed and Novacek rebounded, setting the stage for a final play.
With 6.5 seconds left, Kearney got the ball in bounds to Province whose 3-pointer was off the mark.
Even with the loss, Fletcher came away optimistic.
“We scored 50 points. Last year we would have been dreaming for 50 points,” Fletcher said. “Fifty is usually good enough to win a lot of games. ... It shows you a lot about us that we went 10 minutes without scoring and had a shot at the end to win it.”
On Saturday, Kearney will play South Sioux City at South Sioux City in the consolation game of the Early Bird Tournament. South Sioux City lost to Papillion-La Vista South, 66-46, Thursday night.
B. East 53, Kearney 52
Score by Quarters
Bellevue East13 21 10 9 — 53
Kearney9 24 10 9 — 52
BELLEVUE EAST — Hattie Baird 3, Riley Jensen 11, Mya Skoff 18, Kendall Taylor 3, Baylee Egan 9, Amy Hardimon 4, Mack Reimer 2, Catie Conover 3.
KEARNEY — Tatum Rusher 4, Kierstynn Garner 7, Aspen Rusher 21, Sidney Province 9, Lily Novacek 7, Maddy Province 2, Kaleigh Hatcher 2.
