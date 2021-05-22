Kearney High girls eighth at state tennis meet, three entries medal 

OMAHA — Kearney High girls finished eighth in Class A in the Nebraska High School Girls Tennis Championships at Omaha, and had three of its four entries advance to the medal matches.
Senior Makenna Henning took fifth place at No. 2 singles, losing only to Lincoln East’s Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur 7-5, 7-6 (7-1). Henning defeated Abigayle Bigsby of Fremont 9-7 in the match for fifth place.
Kearney’s No. 2 doubles team of junior Meghan Dahlke and sophomore Cecilia Henning took seventh. Their quarterfinal loss was to Lincoln Southwest’s Ella Ford and Meg Hove, who won the bracket.
At No. 1 singles, junior Olivia Flood’s season came to a rough end as she lost her last three matches Thursday and Friday to finish eighth. She won her first two matches dropping one game, then couldn’t regain the magic, finishing the year 32-9.
State Tennis
Class A
Team Scores — 1, Lincoln Pius X 44. 2, Lincoln Southeast 41.5. 3, Lincoln Southwest 37.75. 4, Omaha Marian 37.125. 5, Lincoln East 32.5. 6, Millard North 28.25. 7, Elkhorn South 23. 8, Kearney 20.625. 9, Lincoln North Star 16.5. 10, Millard West 16.25. 11, Omaha Westside 14.5. 12, Papillion-La Vista 12. 13, Fremont 10.25. 14, Columbus 10. 15, Lincoln High 8. 16T, Gretna 6. 16T, Millard South 6. 18T, Grand Island 4. 18T, Omaha Bryan 4. 18T, Omaha Central 4. 21T, Bellevue West 2. 22T, Norfolk 2.
Class B
Team Scores — 1, Omaha Duchesne Academy 54.25. 2, Norris 43.5. 3, GICC 34.5. 4, McCook 32.375. 5, Omaha Skutt Catholic 27. 6, York 24.5. 7, Elkhorn 21.5. 8, Lincoln Christian 19. 9, Adams Central 16. 10, Gering 15.125. 11, Bennington 14.25. 12, Elkhorn North 12.25. 13, Blair 10. 14, Lexington 8. 15T, Brownell-Talbot/Concordia 6. 15T, Hastings 6. 15T, Hastings St. Cecilia 6. 15T, Scottsbluff 6. 19T, Hershey 4. 19T, Kearney Catholic 4. 19T, Omaha Gross Catholic 4. 19T, Omaha Mercy 4. 19T, Waverly 4. 24T, Ogallala 2. 24T, Ralston 2.