Kearney High girls eighth at state tennis meet, three entries medal 

OMAHA — Kearney High girls finished eighth in Class A in the Nebraska High School Girls Tennis Championships at Omaha, and had three of its four entries advance to the medal matches.

Senior Makenna Henning took fifth place at No. 2 singles, losing only to Lincoln East’s Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur 7-5, 7-6 (7-1). Henning defeated Abigayle Bigsby of Fremont 9-7 in the match for fifth place.

Kearney’s No. 2 doubles team of junior Meghan Dahlke and sophomore Cecilia Henning took seventh. Their quarterfinal loss was to Lincoln Southwest’s Ella Ford and Meg Hove, who won the bracket.

At No. 1 singles, junior Olivia Flood’s season came to a rough end as she lost her last three matches Thursday and Friday to finish eighth. She won her first two matches dropping one game, then couldn’t regain the magic, finishing the year 32-9.

State Tennis

Class A