KEARNEY — It took too long for the Kearney High volleyball team to hit their stride.

By then, it was too late.

Fremont, led by outside hitter Matthes Dalton and a serving game that kept the Bearcats on their heels, claimed a 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 victory Tuesday night in Kearney.

The Tigers had six ace serves while winning the first set, then had two more while jumping to a 6-2 lead in the second set.

But those were the last.

"I think we settled in a little bit and had the people moreso in the right spots and cleared that up a little bit," KHS coach Theison Anderson said. "Like I keep talking about, I think it goes back to our youth and our inexperience.

"It takes us a while to settle in. ...

Until we can figure out how to get over that hump, those are some of the growing pains we will keep feeling."

Offensively, Kearney High struggled through the first two sets with only 11 total kills. In the third set, they ripped the Fremont defense for a dozen kills.

Senior Abby Helmbrecht led the Bearcats with eight kills, four in the third set, and senior Paige Mailahn followed with seven kills.

"We definitely started to vibe and gel a little bit better that third set," Andersons said.

Fremont (6-5) jumped to an 8-4 lead in the third set but Kearney came back to get within one at 13-12. It was 19-7 when the Tigers scored three straight kills, two by Dalton,, close in on the finish line.

"We are getting better and better at defending. There are pieces of our game that need a lot of work, too, but we keep taking small steps in the right direction," Anderson said.

Junior Sophia Vanderbeek had two kills and two blocks to boost Kearney's scoring effort and senior Halli Clark had two ace serves.

"The biggest thing we have to work on is taking big swings and getting kills. There are moments where we are in system and we get a great set and we can't terminate because our approach is slow to the ball or we're ahead of it. We have to get that down so we can go up and terminate the ball when we're in system," Anderson said.

Kearney (2-5) will be back in action Saturday hosting the Kearney Invitational.