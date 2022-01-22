Kearney High girls’ chase of Lincoln Pius X comes up short

LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X got off to a quick start Friday night and held on to beat Kearney High 41-35 Friday night at Lincoln.

In a rematch of a Heartland Athletic Conference quarterfinal, also a six-point Thunderbolt victory, Pius took a 14-0 lead in the first half and held on except for a brief period in the third quarter when a Kearney surge gave the Bearcats a lead.

But the Thunderbolts didn’t give it up for long as Kearney scored just two field goals in the second half until a flurry of baskets in the closing minutes..

Adison Markowski led Lincoln Pius (11-3) with 12 points. Lily Hodge added nine points.

For Kearney Tatum Rusher and Kierstynn Garner scored nine points each and Kaleigh Hatcher chipped in seven.

Kearney (9-4) is back in action today (Saturday) playing host to Lincoln Southwest (8-2).