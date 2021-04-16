Kearney High girls blank Norfolk in final home game

KEARNEY— The Kearney High School girls soccer team has five more games left on its schedule but the Bearcats played their final home game of the year on Thursday, shutting out Norfolk, 2-0 and improving to 6-4 on the season and 4-1 at home.

“Great team effort tonight, as we have had a busy week,” KHS coach Lerrin Rowe said after the game. “We played at Lincoln Southeast Tuesday and played really well. We played our final home game of the 2021 season tonight and were able to play several people, including all nine of our seniors.”

The Bearcats continued to show aggressiveness on offense, recording 29 shots on goal.

Kierstynn Garner, who scored both goals, one in each half, led the way.

The match remained one-sided with Norfolk struggling to get into Kearney’s territory.

“We continue to have good looks on goal, we just need to keep working on our placement,” Rowe said. “Tonight, Kierstynn Garner was able to do that for us. She had two great goals, that were well-deserved.”

Garner leads the Bearcats with eight goals this year.

Goal keeper Alivia Schade only had to make one save while collecting the shutout victory.