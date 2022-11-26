Kearney High girls basketball leans on depth, shooting in new season

KEARNEY — JD Carson is in his first year as head coach of the Kearney High girls basketball team, making the move up after 10 years as an assistant.

While navigating a new position can be stressful, his familiarity with the group is key, as five starters from his last season as an assistant will return for the Bearcats.

Tatum Rusher leads the charge. The 2022 Hub Territory Female Basketball Player of the Year and all-state honorable mention, she averaged a team-high 12.9 points per game.

Carson expects Rusher to be the focal point of the offense due to her scoring prowess, drawing opposing defensive attention to free up others.

Last year’s full-time starting forward Madison Province, and rotational starters Haidyn Skeen, Harley Straka and Kennedy Garner could potentially make the starting lineup.

With Rusher being the offense’s commander, she’ll share point guard duties with Kelsey Hatcher, a player Carson sees as making a big step up off the bench.

The depth is a strength of Kearney’s team, as well as its inclination to play with speed.

“We can get out and run,” Carson said. “When you have 9-to-10 kids you feel confident in getting out on the court and not lose anything, you can really try to push the tempo and rotate kids through,”

Hatcher joins Kiara Duttenhoffer, Addy Helmbrecht and Paige Mehlin as players to contribute from the bench, as the team plans to use depth to its advantage.

“Both Mehlin and Helmbrecht had a really good scrimmage for us,” Carson said. “They definitely have some things to work on as all of our players do, but I’m really excited from what I saw. Dutenhoffer last year started to take over JV games and provides a lot for us defensively on the boards,”

One area opposing defenses better be wary of is leaving the Bearcats open from the 3-point line after the team made a school-record number a year prior.

“We have a lot of the kids back who made those shots,” Carson said. “We’ll have plenty of people to kick to if the defense collapses,”

Aside from shooting, the team plans to thrive on physicality down low and on the defensive end.

The schedule includes tough contests against some of the state’s top teams from the Lincoln and Omaha areas; teams that the Bearcats played close last year. Carson hopes depth and experience will carry them across the line this time.

“We’ve been in a lot of tight games with ranked, state tournament teams,” Carson said. “Our goal this year would be to knock a few of those teams off and push from the 13-win mark to the 15-16 win mark, or higher,”

With a stacked Heartland Athletic Conference and teams from the Omaha metro lining the schedule, getting to that win total would bode nicely for any state tournament hopes.

“You’re not going to get many nights off in the HAC,” Carson said. “When it’s all said and done I think we could be a top-five team and I think we’ll find ourselves in that conversation hopefully,”

With a deep experienced bench, and a focus on speed, executing that plan could be a winning formula to reach that next level.