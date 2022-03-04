Kearney High girls basketball coach Kyle Fletcher resigns

KEARNEY — Kearney High girls basketball coach Kyle Fletcher has resigned, ending a 16-year coaching career, the last three as the Bearcats’ head coach, to spend more time with his family.

“I looked at everything I was going through this year and we had a nice run and a good team and at some point I started looking at my kids and things going on at my house. I was missing out on quite a bit this year,” Fletcher said. “It really started to sink in that my kid is going to be 10 starting here in a month or two … and I thought I needed to be around a little bit more than maybe I already I am.”

A University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, Fletcher started his coaching career as an assistant coach for the Norfolk boys. He served the same position at Kearney High for two seasons before replacing Jason Boyd as the varsity girls head coach in 2019.

The Bearcats’ record improved every year under Fletcher, finishing this season with a 13-11 record. Eight of the losses were to teams that will play in the state tournament next week.

“We were competitive. We were tough and we gave it all we had every chance we had,” he said. “I have a lot of faith the girls basketball team is set up pretty well and they will be successful in the future.”

He informed the players of his decision after school on Thursday.

“I’m pretty proud I have a pretty solid relationship with almost every kid we had,” he said. “I love the kids. … I’m excited to see what they can do in the future.”

Fletcher will remain on the faculty at Kearney High.

Even though he hasn’t experienced life without coaching, he looks forward to being a bigger part of the lives of his children, Henry, Grayson and Lesley, ages 9, 5 and 1.

“I didn’t want to be the coach that 40 years into a coaching career that looks around and says my wife did all the raising of the kids … and all the time I had with them is gone,” he said.