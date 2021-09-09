Kearney High football must get after North Platte's Bulldogs

KEARNEY — The Kearney High football team lost to one Bulldog last week and faces another this week.
Still ranked in the top 10 in Class A, the Bearcats will square off against sixth-ranked North Platte Friday night at Foster Field.
KHS coach Brandon Cool feels the Bearcats took a step forward despite the loss to Burke. One of those improvements included making adjustments. That played a role in their fourth-quarter comeback
“When you talk about assignment football, especially with Omaha Burke giving us some different looks, I think the key for us is we were able to make adjustments faster to put our defense in a better spot,” Cool said. “We were able to make transitions later in the second half to put our offense in a better spots. Those little adjustments on getting aligned properly, finding the right combination, finding an open receiver, you put that all together and it turned out almost to a chance to win the football game.”
After dealing with one NCAA Division I prospect in Devon Jackson, Kearney has to deal with one for North Platte — Vince Genatone, who is being recruited to play linebacker. He has received offers from schools such as Southern Mississippi. Northern Arizona, South Dakota St and North Dakota.
Known to be a downhill runner with breakaway speed, he has recorded 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks 2.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. On offense, he’s rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns.
“The guy is big, and athletic and he’s really fast, so you better know where he’s at all the time,” Cool said. “They are physical up front. They are well-coached. They have that triple-option scheme that you better have fundamentally sound players that take care of their responsibilites.
“We’re going have to get some stops on defense. We’re going to have to find some consistency on offense.”
Kearney has struggled against the run, allowing 400 yards on the ground. Cool wants to see more aggressiveness in the run defense as they get ready to play North Platte.
“We had a little taste of some downhill stuff,” Cool said. “This group has a different philosophy on working the fullback inside, working the outside, bringing the speed guy on the perimeter for their pitch on the option play. So it’s a little different on offense, and we got a little taste of that physicalness last week and we hope that we improve in being more physical this week.”
In two games, Kearney has been making plays defensively by creating turnovers but the offense has given away turnovers in crucial moments.
The Bearcats have an 8:4 turnover ratio that made a difference in their 1-1 record.
“Again, you’re down by seven, you have a great return and we fumbled it on about the 45-, 50-yard line ... and those turnovers could cost you,” Cool said. “We did capitalize on the Burke turnovers, especially late in the second half, where we were able to get ourselves back in the game. If we could lower our turnovers ratio and still attack defensively to get some turnovers, we feel like we could put ourselves in pretty good spots.”