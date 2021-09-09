Kearney High football must get after North Platte's Bulldogs

“The guy is big, and athletic and he’s really fast, so you better know where he’s at all the time,” Cool said. “They are physical up front. They are well-coached. They have that triple-option scheme that you better have fundamentally sound players that take care of their responsibilites.

“We’re going have to get some stops on defense. We’re going to have to find some consistency on offense.”

Kearney has struggled against the run, allowing 400 yards on the ground. Cool wants to see more aggressiveness in the run defense as they get ready to play North Platte.

“We had a little taste of some downhill stuff,” Cool said. “This group has a different philosophy on working the fullback inside, working the outside, bringing the speed guy on the perimeter for their pitch on the option play. So it’s a little different on offense, and we got a little taste of that physicalness last week and we hope that we improve in being more physical this week.”

In two games, Kearney has been making plays defensively by creating turnovers but the offense has given away turnovers in crucial moments.

The Bearcats have an 8:4 turnover ratio that made a difference in their 1-1 record.