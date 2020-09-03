Kearney High football looks to rebound against No. 1 Warriors

n Last week: No. 1 Omaha Westside defeated No. 9 Creighton Prep 42-0, No. 6 Lincoln Southeast defeated No. 8 Kearney High 14-10.
n Westside scouting report: KHS coach Brandon Cool said the Warriors return seven, eight or nine players from last year’s team and three or four NCAA Division I recruits “all over the place. We’ll have our hands full Friday night. Quarterback Cole Payton “does a good job commanding their offense,” Cool said. Payton, a North Dakota State recruit, scored rushing, passing and receiving touchdowns in the win against Creighton Prep.
“Westside will spread the field with four wide or 3-by-1 and try to find some seams in the passing game and get to the edge in the run game,” Cool said.
Westside’s defense held Prep to 103 yards.
n Best thing Coach Cool saw from the Bearcats: “I thought we did a great job playing defense against a physical type of offense.”
Unofficially, KHS held Southeast to 87 yards rushing and 75 yards passing.
n What do the Bearcats have to improve: “We have to get better when we are given opportunities or getting scoring opportunities. We have to take advantage and put points on the scoreboard,” Cool said. The Bearcats were in the Red Zone five times in the loss to Southeast and scored only two times.
n Keys to the game: “We’re going to have to do a great job defending their quarterback and do a good job running the football. We have to limit their big plays, especially with the speed they have on offense,” Cool said. Offensively, the Bearcats will have to keep moving the chains, control the ball and time of possession and keep Westside’s offense off the field.
n Final note: “It will be nice to play at Foster Field again and see one of the best teams in the state,” Cool said.
