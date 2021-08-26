Kearney High football expects to make things simple against G.I.

KEARNEY — Friday night lights have returned to Foster Field, and so has the Kearney-Grand Island showdown.
In less than 24 hours until kickoff, both Kearney and Grand Island football teams will renew their annual rivalry on opening night after a one-year hiatus.
Brandon Cool, who enters his 21st season with the Bearcats, will open the season with a new group of Bearcats. As he looks forward to opening night, he hopes to start the season on the right foot.
“Anytime you talk about the first game of the year, you’re just trying to figure out how to keep things simple,” Cool said. “You’re going to have to do a great job just simply blocking and tackling, and I think the biggest thing for the first game of the year and even playing against your rivals, you want to try to keep your wits about you.”
The Bearcats will break in their new quarterback.
Riley Miller saw playing time on the defensive side at the varsity level but will be making his debut under center. Cool has confidence in Miller as he is one of 14 seniors returning for the Bearcats.
“He’s going to be just fine,” Cool said. “We’ve just got to keep the game plan simple for him and just give Grand Island different looks like we usually do and turn the offense over to him and let him command it the way we wanted to do it.”
After a 4-5 a season under Jeff Tomlin, who will be entering his 18th season, Grand Island also has a significant number of players returning this season, including their quarterback and defensive backs. Kytan Fyfe threw for 749 yards and six touchdowns last season as a sophomore. Cool expects Fyfe to be a key component to Grand Island’s offense.
“They’ve got their starting quarterback back, who’s going to be terrific. He’s going to have another year at quarterback under his belt,” Cool said. “He does a good job running the offense. They also got some receivers and some skilled guys to go with them. They are going to be pretty heavy at the running back spot. I think skilled-wise, they’re pretty happy where they’re at. Both of us have to replace a lot of guys up front on the offensive line and defensive line.”
Prior to the 2020 season, Grand Island had won four of the last six meetings against Kearney, including back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 game was canceled because of the pandemic.
Opening against Grand Island could be the confident boost Cool’s Bearcats need. With having to deal with Omaha Burke, Bellevue West, North Platte and Elkhorn South on their schedule, a loss to the Islanders is something KHS cannot afford.
“It’s about getting some depth and taking care of business, controlling the line of scrimmage and the team that kind of sustains some drives, and maybe get a big play here or two, and we might have an opportunity to win the game,” Cool said.