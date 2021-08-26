Kearney High football expects to make things simple against G.I.

KEARNEY — Friday night lights have returned to Foster Field, and so has the Kearney-Grand Island showdown.

In less than 24 hours until kickoff, both Kearney and Grand Island football teams will renew their annual rivalry on opening night after a one-year hiatus.

Brandon Cool, who enters his 21st season with the Bearcats, will open the season with a new group of Bearcats. As he looks forward to opening night, he hopes to start the season on the right foot.

“Anytime you talk about the first game of the year, you’re just trying to figure out how to keep things simple,” Cool said. “You’re going to have to do a great job just simply blocking and tackling, and I think the biggest thing for the first game of the year and even playing against your rivals, you want to try to keep your wits about you.”

The Bearcats will break in their new quarterback.

Riley Miller saw playing time on the defensive side at the varsity level but will be making his debut under center. Cool has confidence in Miller as he is one of 14 seniors returning for the Bearcats.